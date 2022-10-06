Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Toni Simmons Henson Selected As Southeastern Theatre Conference's New Executive Director

A spoken word poet, best-selling author, public speaker, and serial entrepreneur, Ms. Henson has over 30 years of expertise in business development and theatre.

Register for Raleigh News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022  

Toni Simmons Henson Selected As Southeastern Theatre Conference's New Executive Director

SETC has accomplished the goal it set this summer: to find a creative and dynamic leader who would help the organization move forward with its strategic vision for greater diversity and inclusivity and who also would possess the strong business acumen needed to manage a large membership non-profit.

"We believe Toni Simmons Henson is the visionary leader who can help SETC succeed in both of those areas," SETC President Maegan McNerney Azar said. "Toni continues the tradition of powerful women leaders in becoming SETC's fourth executive director - while also breaking new ground as the first African American to serve in this role."

A spoken word poet, best-selling author, public speaker, and serial entrepreneur, Ms. Henson has over 30 years of expertise in business development, theatre and entertainment production, and marketing. She has launched and operated three franchises and four businesses in her career, most notably the Atlanta Black Theatre Festival, Black Family Table Talk Podcast/Blog, Black Theatre TV, and ABTF Travels. She received an undergraduate degree in business administration from Howard University and a master's in public administration from New York University. She also has earned Executive Certificates in Nonprofit Management and Women in Leadership. (Read Ms. Henson's full bio here on SETC's website)

On accepting the position, Ms. Henson said, "I am so humbled and honored to accept my next assignment as the executive director of this prestigious 73-year-old organization. I believe I'm on my appointed assignment and take this responsibility very seriously. I am fueled by my love for the arts and the extraordinary gifts that we as humans possess. I am also committed to arts advocacy as it relates to the social movement for civil and human rights and the inclusion of people of color and other marginalized voices in the lexicon of American theatre. I am excited to be a part of the SETC team!"

Ms. Henson likes to say that she is a "director of wow," and that certainly was evident during SETC's interview process. Members of the SETC Executive Committee and the SETC staff continually commented on how inspiring conversations with her were. She believes that enveloping people in love is the way to create a sense of belonging and creating a culture of excellence can't happen without affirmation and communication. She also brings a wealth of experience shaping systems, streamlining processes, and uplifting people in order to create opportunity for success through the theatrical arts.

Ms. Henson replaces Susie Prueter, whose resignation was effective on Aug. 26, 2022.

SETC is the strongest and broadest network of theatre practitioners in the United States and provides extensive resources and year-round opportunities for its constituents. Our services, publications, and products contribute significantly to the careers of emerging artists, seasoned professionals, and academicians. SETC energizes the practical, intellectual, and creative profile of theatre in America.




More Hot Stories For You


Toni Simmons Henson Selected As Southeastern Theatre Conference's New Executive DirectorToni Simmons Henson Selected As Southeastern Theatre Conference's New Executive Director
October 6, 2022

SETC has accomplished the goal it set this summer: to find a creative and dynamic leader who would help the organization move forward with its strategic vision for greater diversity and inclusivity and who also would possess the strong business acumen needed to manage a large membership non-profit. That leader is Toni Simmons.
Jim Gaffigan is Coming To DPAC in January 2023Jim Gaffigan is Coming To DPAC in January 2023
October 5, 2022

Jim Gaffigan announced that he will embark on an all-new “Dark Pale Tour” headed across the U.S. in 2023 including a tour stop in Durham, NC at DPAC on Friday, January 27, 2023.
Felicia Finley, Alison Fraser & More to Star in STEEL MAGNOLIAS at North Carolina TheatreFelicia Finley, Alison Fraser & More to Star in STEEL MAGNOLIAS at North Carolina Theatre
October 4, 2022

North Carolina Theatre has announce the full cast for its first production of the 2022-23 season, Steel Magnolias, by Robert Harling. Directed by Lauren Kennedy, performances run from November 4-November 13 at A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.
NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Comes to Theatre Raleigh This MonthNATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Comes to Theatre Raleigh This Month
October 4, 2022

After a full spring/summer packed with productions, Theatre Raleigh closes out their 2022 Main Stage Season with their final production, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.
John Mellencamp To Hit The stage Live And In Person At Durham Performing Arts Center In 2023John Mellencamp To Hit The stage Live And In Person At Durham Performing Arts Center In 2023
October 3, 2022

Live from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opening of his new permanent exhibition on September 29, 2022, John Mellencamp confirmed a North American tour “Live and In Person 2023” set to kick off in February. Presented by longtime promoter AEG Presents and sponsored by Turner Classic Movies, the tour will see 76 shows across North America including a stop at DPAC on Saturday May 20, 2023.