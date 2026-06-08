Tickets to Go on Sale in June for WICKED at Greensboro's Tanger Center

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Wicked, the Triad's most popular musical, will return to Greensboro to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts November 18 through December 6, 2026.

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 23rd year on Broadway.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 72 million people worldwide and has over $6.2 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets go on sale June 18 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com. Please note that best availability is for November 25 – December 6 performances.

Groups of 10+ are now on sale. Learn more at TangerCenter.com/Groups.

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