ROCK OF AGES to Open at Cain Center for the Arts

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The five-time Tony-nominated hit musical "Rock of Ages" will be presented July 28 to August 1 at Cain Center for the Arts. Set on L.A.'s legendary, neon-lit Sunset Strip in the 1980s, the fan-favorite musical transports audiences to an era of big hair, big egos, and even bigger guitar solos.

The story follows Drew, a city dreamer with rockstar ambitions, and Sherrie, a small-town girl chasing the spotlight. When their beloved rock haven faces destruction, this fearless crew bands together to rescue the music and keep the spirit of rock alive. Audiences can sing along to more than 25 classic hits from Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison, Asia, Whitesnake, and more. From "Don't Stop Believin'" to "Here I Go Again," the production brings the energy of a true rock concert.

"Every summer I'm blown away by what this group pulls together in just a few short weeks, and 'Rock of Ages' is no exception," said Steve Kaliski, Executive Director of Davidson Community Players. "The vocals are powerhouse, the choreography is tight, and the production values rival what you'd see at a professional regional theater. People walk in expecting a teen show and walk out stunned by the level of talent on that stage."

Kaliski added that the show reflects the caliber TS3 has built over more than a decade. "This isn't a scaled-down summer camp production. It's a full-scale rock concert with a story, performed by young artists who are serious about their craft. Our creative team holds these performers to a professional standard, and it shows in every number on the Cain Center stage."

'Rock of Ages' runs Tuesday, July 28, through Saturday, August 1, 2026, at Cain Center for the Arts in downtown Cornelius. Tickets can only be purchased by visiting cainarts.org/rock-of-ages. Additional performance information is available at www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org/shows/rock-of-ages. Recommended ages 13 and up.

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