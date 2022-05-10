Theatre Raleigh Presents FOREVER PLAID



Opening their 2022 Main Stage Season, Theatre Raleigh presents the musical review, Forever Plaid.



Forever Plaid celebrates the delightfully goofy reincarnation of four male singers killed in a car crash on the way to their first big concert and now, miraculously, revived for a plaid-fabulous time for audiences everywhere.



Working closely with the show's original creator, creator, Stuart Ross, Director Stephanie Pope has taken the show and brought it new life with her diverse cast, and expansions and updates to the original script.



Pope discussed how thrilled she is to be working with this cast and crew, and how excited she is to present this production.



"Like the wonderful music in our show, Forever Plaid has stood the test of time. The show first premiered 33 years ago and it still holds up today", Said Pope. "After living through such political, social, and physical unrest, Forever Plaid reminds us that at the end of the day, what really matters are our relationships and our connections to each other. For me, the Plaids are these four wacky, cockeyed optimists who have been given the opportunity to come back to earth to bring harmony to the world, even if for just one day."



The previously announced cast features Matthew Fairlee (Off-Broadway: The Boys From Syracuse and Medicine the Musical) as Jinx, David Robbins (Original Chicago Cast of Spamilton: An American Parody) as Francis, Tedd Szeto as Smudge, and Andrew Wade as Sparky.

Forever Plaid opens at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center on May 11th with tickets starting at $35. To purchase tickets visit: https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S4M00000GxLsXUAV