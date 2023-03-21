Theatre Raleigh Offering Signature Cocktails For 2023 Shows

Theatre Raleigh will offer a playful signature cocktail for each show during its 2023 Main Stage season as part of an ongoing effort to upgrade patrons' experience at the North Raleigh professional, nonprofit theater.

During the pandemic, executive director Lauren Kennedy Brady moved the theater company from downtown to North Raleigh to convert an 18,000-square-foot space into a regional hub for performing arts. The new location includes the De Ann S. Jones Main Stage, a 3,600-square stage with technical balconies, a sprung floor and flexible seating, as well as additional performance spaces, an outdoor patio and a relaxing lobby with a full bar offering local beer, wine and craft cocktails.

"As we have enhanced our new Theatre Raleigh Arts Center, we believe deeply in upgrading our patrons' experience. We now sell local beer, wine and most excitingly added a Signature Cocktail for each show tied thematically to our productions," Brady said. "We want our patrons to be able to come early, grab a free parking space, take in local artists' work in our lobby, hear live music on our Cabaret Stage and enjoy a specially crafted cocktail for the ultimate evening out in Raleigh."

The craft cocktail for each show will be:

Walk Like a Manhattan (bourbon, Campari and sweet vermouth) will be served for the run of "Jersey Boys" from April 5-23. The Tony Awards and Olivier Awards winning play tells the story behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The Kilograppa (grappa, cherry liqueur, creme de violette and lemon juice) will be served during the world premiere of "The Weight of Everything We Know" from May 31-June 11. The new play by North Carolina playwright Allan Maule about a Bumble date disaster when the astrophysicist on the date learns that the weight of the kilogram has changed. The romantic comedy is about physics, writing and how we cope with the sudden change of the unchangeable.

Spiked Punch (lemonade, tequila, triple sec and lime juice) will be served during "The Prom" from Aug. 2-13. The winner of the Drama Desk award for Best Musical tells the story of four eccentric Broadway stars who find themselves deeply involved in the politics of a small-town prom.

The O'Mallery Intervention (tequila, elderflower liqueur, Cynar and bitters and garnished with a popsicle ice cube) will be available during "Barbecue" from Oct. 18-29. This play from the Obie and Helen Hayes Award winner Robert O'Hara centers on a dysfunctional group of siblings who come together for a barbecue to stage an intervention for a sister.

Rosé of the Rio Grande (gin, lemon juice and sparkling rosé) will be served during the run of "The 1940's Radio Hour" from Dec. 13-24. The show tells the behind-the-scenes story of a live broadcast of the Mutual Manhattan Variety Cavalcade from the Hotel Astor's Algonquin Room on Dec. 21, 1942. The spirit of that bygone era, when the world was at war and pop music meant "Strike Up the Band" and "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy."

Cocktail prices start at $8 each. Images are available at https://bit.ly/TRcocktails.

Show times are 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Season subscriptions and single ticket are available; prices range from $30-$200. For tickets, go to: https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/ticket/#/