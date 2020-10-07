Theatre Raleigh Finds New Home in North Raleigh

Theatre Raleigh will offer the first of three hybrid concert events in this new space, Leading Ladies.

Theatre Raleigh has been busy during this forced down time. Though arts organizations across the world remain closed during this pandemic, in addition to pivoting their efforts to virtual programming, Theatre Raleigh has been at work on creating an exciting new venue. This 18K square foot space in North Raleigh will offer TR an enormous amount of flexibility, independence and the ability to host other organizations alongside their own programming at this new theatre venue.

"I am so excited about the opportunity we have with this new theatre space. This destination will offer our patrons a stress-free experience with a plenty of free parking spaces, an incredibly spacious lobby and bar with a massive pre-existing performance space where we can create our productions. So, in the short term, as we slowly move back into in person gatherings, we will be able to socially distance the audience in a safe way." says Lauren Kennedy Brady, Theatre Raleigh's Producing Artistic Director. "My ultimate dream behind this theatre space is that we can create an arts hub. I plan to offer this space to other organizations for rehearsals, to produce performances and host events. l am thrilled to introduce this new era of Theatre Raleigh to our community."

Theatre Raleigh will offer the first of three hybrid concert events in this new space, Leading Ladies. This concert stars Blaire Thompson, Austenne Grey and Faith Jones.

For tickets, visit theatreraleigh.com and for more information about Theatre Raleigh's new home, email info@theatreraleigh.com

