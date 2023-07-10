Theatre In The Park's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To DPAC in December

Performances run December 13-17, 2023.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Ira David Wood (iii)'s beloved musical comedy, A Christmas Carol, returns to DPAC for six performances on December 13 – 17, 2023, for its 50th anniversary celebration.  With a cast of almost 100, this wonderful holiday story is brought to life with great songs and tremendous heart.  The humor is topical and sometimes biting but is woven brilliantly into this Broadway quality production.  This is not your grandparents' version of the Charles Dickens' classic!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14th at 10:00 AM:

A Christmas Carol Presented by Theatre in the Park celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year, as well as the final performances of Ira David Wood (iii) in the lead role of Scrooge. 

This show has been performed annually since 1974 and has been named one of the “Top 20 Events in the Southeast.”  Cited as “one of the most successful shows in North Carolina Theatre history,” A Christmas Carol has enjoyed critically acclaimed tours to England and France.

With over one million people having experienced the magic of A Christmas Carol throughout the years, the show regularly sells out. A few of its honors include being named one of the Top 20 Events In The Southeast, the Metro Ovation Award, the Triangle Arts & Entertainment Reader's Choice Award, Proclamations from the Mayor of Raleigh and the Governor of North Carolina, Proclamations from Compiegne, France and Kingston-Upon-Hull, England, and the distinct privilege of being the first theatrical production staged at DPAC.

Continue a family tradition or start a new one. Join one of North Carolina's grandest holiday traditions as it returns to the stage. 




