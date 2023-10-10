The Uproar Presents A Hellishly Funny Halloween Sketch Show, October 12- 15

The Uproar Presents A Hellishly Funny Sketch Show! Triangle Sketch Comedy will be haunting Theatre Raleigh Studios this weekend only at 3027 Barrow Dr, Raleigh, NC 27616.

You'll be laughing 'til you're coffin, uh we mean coughing. With 90 minutes of original sketches, live performances, videos, and music written and performed by local artists in the Triangle, this Halloween show is sure to be eerie-sistible.

The show will hold four total performances. Get your tickets on Eventbrite for $15 or less with pay-what-you-can tickets! Tickets available at Click Here

Shows include:

Thursday, October 12 at 8 p.m. at Theatre Raleigh Studios

Friday, October 13 at 8 p.m. at Theatre Raleigh Studios

Saturday, October 14 at 8 p.m. at Theatre Raleigh Studios

Sunday, October 15 at 8 p.m. at Theatre Raleigh Studios

The show is rated PG-13 and contains strong language, sexual references and innuendo, gross-out humor, described acts of violence, and reference to drug use.

All performances are ADA-friendly, and accessibility needs can be arranged ahead of time by emailing MikkiMarvelous@gmail.com for proper arrangements.

The cast and crew include local comedians, actors and writers: Adam Bakst, Isabella Brezenski, Phil Centore, Dan Cerullo, Jill Cromwell, Jimmy Fox, Desmond Leach, Mikki Marvel, Marshall B. Mulkey, Mitchell Aaron Mulkey, Roni Nicole, Gwen Rogers, Sierra Nicole Smith, Zoe Sinton-Covens, Sean Williams, and Stephanie Yu.