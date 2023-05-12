The 12th Annual Raleigh Blues Festival Returns To Raleigh Memorial Auditorium in September

The event is on Friday, September 29 at 8 p.m.

The Blues Is Alright Tour returns to Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, located at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts for the 12th Annual Raleigh Blues Festival on Friday, September 29 at 8 p.m. The Blues is musical storytelling filled with stark emotion and a revolving reality check. It's authentically raw; transforming tragedy, adversity, and heartache into a visceral and cathartic experience. This special night of emotive lyrics and guitar-driven accompaniment features performances by King George, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, Lebrado, Theodis Ealey and J-Wonn.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and start at $59, plus additional taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased at the venue box office, martinmariettacenter.com and at Ticketmaster.com.

SHOW DETAILS:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Showtime: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

2 East South Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Prices: $59, $75, $99, $125

Tickets: Click Here




National Women's Theatre Festival Reveals WTFamily23 Programs With Seed Art Share

The National Women’s Theatre Festival (WTF) and the Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) will offer special Family Programming and child care for children ages 0 through 13 with Seed Art Share, as part of the 2023 National Women’s Theatre Festival in Raleigh, NC, June 21-July 1.

Second Show Added For HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE At DPAC January 2024

DPAC has announced that a second show has been added on Saturday, January 27 at 2:00 PM for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

35th Parallel Productions Presents AIN'T DONE BAD, Conceived And Choreographed By 'So You Think You Can Dance' Star, Jakob Karr

35th PARALLEL PRODUCTIONS has announced that AIN'T DONE BAD will return to the REN in Orlando, Florida for seven encore presentations as part of the BYOV program at the 2023 Orlando Fringe Festival, Tuesday, May 22-Sunday, May 28.

Review: MOULIN ROUGE! Is a Thrilling Spectacle

The cast of the musical Moulin Rouge! has a difficult task. The beloved 2001 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann has achieved near-cult status. Its cast included Ewan McGregor, Nicole Kidman, and Jim Broadbent, all at the top of their game. A musical based on a film so iconic has a lot to live up to.


