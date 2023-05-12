The 12th Annual Raleigh Blues Festival Returns To Raleigh Memorial Auditorium in September

The Blues Is Alright Tour returns to Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, located at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts for the 12th Annual Raleigh Blues Festival on Friday, September 29 at 8 p.m. The Blues is musical storytelling filled with stark emotion and a revolving reality check. It's authentically raw; transforming tragedy, adversity, and heartache into a visceral and cathartic experience. This special night of emotive lyrics and guitar-driven accompaniment features performances by King George, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, Lebrado, Theodis Ealey and J-Wonn.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and start at $59, plus additional taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased at the venue box office, martinmariettacenter.com and at Ticketmaster.com.

SHOW DETAILS:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Showtime: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

2 East South Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Prices: $59, $75, $99, $125

