Temple Theatre Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Temple Theatre continues their Season of MORE with Robert Harling's STEEL MAGNOLIAS!

This heartwarming, hilarious story tinged with bittersweet tragedy previews March 12, opens March 13 and runs through March 29, 2020.

Everyone's favorite ladies from Chinquapin, Louisiana offer audiences a hearty helping of love, laughter and tears. As six women gather in a beauty parlor over the period of two years to discuss everything from favorite recipes and local beauty queens to births and death, they find strength within themselves and comfort in each other's company.

Featured in Temple Theatre's production are Lynda Clark (Ouiser), Caryn Crye (Truvy), Elizabeth Michaels (Clairee), Lilly Nelson (Annelle), Melanie Simmons (M'Lynn) and Traci Yeo (Shelby).

STEEL MAGNOLIAS is directed by Producing Artistic Director, Peggy Taphorn. Providing designs for the production are Alex Allison (Costume & Wig Design), Tab May (Scenic Design), John Wampler (Lighting Design) and Jon McKone (Sound Design). Completing the artistic staff is Michelle R. Wood, Stage Manager.

Tickets and information are available at templeshows.com or by calling the box office 919.774.4155





