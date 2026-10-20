THE SEAFARER to Open at Burning Coal Theatre Company

NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Burning Coal Theatre Company will present The Seafarer by Conor McPherson, directed by Jerome Davis. The Seafarer will run December 3 - 20, 2026, at the Murphey School. .

Its Christmas Eve in Dublin and “Sharky” has just lost his job and returned home to take care of his newly blind brother Richard. They are soon visited by their bumbling friend Ivan to have a few jars of ‘Christmas Cheer’ and play a few friendly hands of poker when in walks young Nicky, who has brought with him the mysterious Mr. Lockhart. A terrible secret and dark discoveries turn this friendly game of poker into a deadly competition as Sharky tries to outrun the sins of his past.

This play was originally produced 16 years ago and stands as one of the landmark Burning Coal productions from its past. Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. All tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors (65+), or $20 (students, teachers, and active military). People 18 and under can get a ticket to any performance for $5. December 4th is ‘College Night’, with $5 tickets for any college student with a valid ID. December 6th is ‘Pay What You Can’ day.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 10 Hrs 02 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming