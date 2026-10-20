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THE SEAFARER to Open at Burning Coal Theatre Company

The Seafarer will run December 3 - 20, 2026.

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THE SEAFARER to Open at Burning Coal Theatre Company

Burning Coal Theatre Company will present The Seafarer by Conor McPherson, directed by Jerome Davis. The Seafarer will run December 3 - 20, 2026, at the Murphey School. . 

Its Christmas Eve in Dublin and “Sharky” has just lost his job and returned home to take care of his newly blind brother Richard. They are soon visited by their bumbling friend Ivan to have a few jars of ‘Christmas Cheer’ and play a few friendly hands of poker when in walks young Nicky, who has brought with him the mysterious Mr. Lockhart. A terrible secret and dark discoveries turn this friendly game of poker into a deadly competition as Sharky tries to outrun the sins of his past.   

This play was originally produced 16 years ago and stands as one of the landmark Burning Coal productions from its past.  Performances run  Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. All tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors (65+), or $20 (students, teachers, and active military). People 18 and under can get a ticket to any performance for $5. December 4th is ‘College Night’, with $5 tickets for any college student with a valid ID. December 6th is ‘Pay What You Can’ day.

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