THE COLOR PURPLE On Sale At DPAC September 13th

Producers announced today the 2019-2020 North American tour of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE COLOR PURPLE. The tour will visit more than 30 cities, including four shows at DPAC from March 20 - 22, 2020.



Tickets start at $34.50 (+ taxes & ticket fees) and go on sale Friday, September 13 at 10:00 AM:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

Ticketmaster.com

"We are very excited for the return of one of the greatest revivals ever, THE COLOR PURPLE," said Rachel Traversari, Senior Director of Marketing at DPAC. "The stirring score is guaranteed to move and inspire guests as they experience this unforgettable American classic."

Based on the Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, THE COLOR PURPLE is adapted for the stage by Tony- and Pulitzer-winner Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.



The revival of THE COLOR PURPLE opened to great acclaim in summer 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory, followed by a Broadway bow on November 10, 2015 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. THE COLOR PURPLE went on to win two 2016 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, two Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and a Daytime Emmy. THE COLOR PURPLE played 483 performances on Broadway, closing on January 8, 2017.



For more information, please visit ColorPurple.com





