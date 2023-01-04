THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the North Carolina Theatre in April

The Color Purple comes to the North Carolina Theatre this year. Performances run April 22- April 30, 2023 in the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater.

This musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over the course of forty years forms the arc of an epic story of the gift of courage that friendship can summon.

With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues, The Color Purple is a celebration of life. It is a story of hope and a spirt-filled testament to the healing power of love, endurance and female solidarity. The Color Purple was the winner of Tony Awards in both 2006 and 2015, including Best Revival and Best Actress for LaChanze and Cynthia Errivo, respectively.