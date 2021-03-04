Student Blog: Dream Cast for a Fiddler on the Roof Movie Remake

As the number of movie musicals in the making continues to rise, I think we are overdue for a Fiddler on the Roof remake. To get the ball rolling for all you big-time producers, this is my dream cast.

With his recent success as Chef Gusto in Ratatouille the Musical, Kevin Chamberlin is my pick for Tevye. Chamberlin is known for his boisterous roles as Uncle Fester in The Addams Family and Horton in Seussical the Musical, making him a strong choice for Tevye. Additionally, Chamberlin will appeal to a younger audience that recognizes him from his Jessie days.

Alongside him, I would cast Rachel Bloom of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, as Golde. Bloom has the sharp-witted personality that would complement Chamberlin's Tevye. Bloom's got the chutzpah to deliver a showstopping Golde.

For Tzeitel, Alison Brie. Channeling her Annie Edison from Community is the perfect ingenue for the role. Matching her bright, uplifting energy, Ben Platt would be an excellent Motel. Together they would be the most adorable, nerdy cute pair that would make my heart soar.

Joey King, star of The Kissing Booth and The Act, as Hodel. Her Perchik? None other than Percy Jackson himself, Logan Lerman.

For the shy Chava, Christy Altomare. Need I say more? And as her goyim love Fyedka, Lucas Steele.

The ghosts of Fruma Sarah and Grandma Tzeitel would be the stellar Meryl Streep and Carol Kane, respectively. The pairing of an Into the Woods Meryl and an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Carol- the delusional duo we didn't know we needed.

Featured cast members include Fran Drescher as Yente, Daveed Diggs as Lazar Wolf, Max Greenfield as the Rabbi, and Ramin Karimloo as the Constable.