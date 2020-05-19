Revolutionary: Spring Theatre directors create feature film that keeps community strong

In an attempt to produce something creative while the world temporarily adapted to no audiences for live theatre, Spring Theatre, based out of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, created the Digital Performance Project-a fully-online, socially-distanced performance series as a way to fuel the creative spirit of the entire Triad... and beyond. The Project has evolved to produce a full-length, socially distanced feature film which includes over 100 performers worldwide, as well as voiceover artists, musicians, editors, graphic artists, and more.

The film has been written and directed by Erinn Dearth, Executive Director, and Dan Beckmann, Artistic Director. A music video with the entire cast, a backstage avideo, and the trailer has been dropped for the film. The next event from Spring Theatre in the project will be a live 'Ask Me Anything (AMA) On Friday, May 22, 2020 at 8pm EDT, on Spring Theatre's Facebook page.

When stage actor, playwright, director, and casting director Carl J Grasso from Greensboro, NC was asked was what was his favorite part of working on the Digital Performance Project he shared: "I love working with Erinn Dearth and that other guy, Dan Beckmann. They both have this amazing ambition and fortitude that I haven't seen in two individuals in a while. When they are working together, I feel sunshine and happiness. That really makes me happy. This project is making me happy".

This is Grasso's first show with Dearth and Beckmann. "In the past month, as the world was bounced into the Twilight Zone, and paths crossed and overlapped with people that wouldn't ever be in the same room together. That's what happened with me and Spring Theatre".

And Grasso isn't the only one who's working with Spring Theatre for the first time this month. The cast and "digital crew" as they're calling it is from many different cities in North Carolina, as well as Florida, Minnesota, California, Ohio, New York, Texas, Michigan, Virginia... and even the United Kingdom and Australia.

Join Spring Theatre for these upcoming Lock-In events:

• Friday, May 22, 2020 at 8pm EDT-There will be a live Ask Me Anything (AMA) with Lock-In Screenwriters & Directors Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann on the theatre's Facebook page (@springtheatreorg).

• Friday, May 29, 2020 at 8pm EDT-Lock-In will be released in its entirety for a live premiere event on the Spring Theatre YouTube page.

• Friday, May 29, 2020 at 8pm EDT-Lock-In will be released in its entirety for a live premiere event on the Spring Theatre YouTube page.

A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre's youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond.

