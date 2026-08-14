Raleigh Little Theatre Sets Directors for HAIRSPRAY, ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

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Raleigh Little Theatre has revealed the creative voices shaping their 90th year for our upcoming fall 2026 productions, including Hairspray, Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead and more.

Lisa Jolley for Hairspray:

is an actor, improviser, and singer, as well as an experienced teacher/coach in each Discipline. As a performer, she has had principal roles on Broadway (Hairspray), and at regional theatres (Paper Mill Playhouse, Yale Repertory Theater, Maine State Music Theater, and the North Carolina Theatre, and Theatre Raleigh among others) in Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Spamalot, Les Mis, Next to Normal, Souvenir, Sylvia, The Producers, and more. As an improviser, Lisa was a resident cast member of Amsterdam's Boom Chicago, as well as performing at the Magnet Theater, UCB (NY), and Chicago City Limits. She is also a five-time featured soloist with the NC Symphony. TV appearances include The Staircase (HBO), Banshee (Max), Law & Order: SVU (NBC), and Sex and The City (HBO). Lisa has taught acting/improvisation at the Yale School of Drama, UNC Chapel Hill, the Broadway Theatre Project, North Carolina Theatre Conservatory, Theatre Raleigh ACT, William Peace University, (where she directed Working), ComedyWorx, Moonlight Stage Co, Saint Mary's School, and more. She is a three-time finals judge for the DPAC Rising Stars Awards as well as the 2026 vocal coach. Lisa is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music.

Hairspray runs August 28 - September 20, 2026, in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre.

Jeri Lynn Schulke for Rozencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead:

is a Triangle-based actor, director, and producer. Directing credits include: Witch (RLT), Appropriate (NRACT), Art (RedBird Theater Co), Kate Hamill's Pride & Prejudice (RLT), Spring Awakening (Kenan Theater Co), Small Mouth Sounds (Honest Pint), The Taming (Justice Theater Project); Bonnie and Clyde (NRACT), All is Calm, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, (ArtsCenter Stage). Producing credits include: The Price, The Night Before Christmas Carol, Revolution, Eureka Day, The Girlfriends' Guide to the Whitehouse, Art, Numbers are Down, Red, Doll's House Part 2, (RedBird Theater Company); The 25th Annual Putnam Co Spelling Bee, Bright Star, Cabaret, Bye Bye Birdie (PlayMakers' Summer Youth Conservatory); 10 by 10 in the Triangle, RedBird One Act Play Festival, Oh! What a Lovely War, Into the Breach, Gem of the Ocean, A Civil War Christmas, The Whipping Man, 44 Plays for 44 Presidents, (ArtsCenter Stage). She received her MFA from UNC-Chapel Hill and has appeared in productions throughout the Triangle. Recent acting credits include: 'Suzanne' in Eureka Day, 'Mary Todd Lincoln' in The Girlfriends' Guide to the White House, 'Nora' in A Doll's House, Part 2, 'Rose' in The Woolgatherer (RedBird), and 'Soccer Mom' in The Wolves (Kenan Theater Co). Jeri Lynn is also co-founder of Durham-based RedBird Theater Company. She spent five years at PlayMakers as the Education & Engagement Manager and led five seasons at ArtsCenter Stage as the Producing Artistic Director.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead runs October 22 - November 8, 2026, in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre.

Nathalie Tondeur for Cinderella:

is a Raleigh-raised theatre director, producer of artistic experiences, and fierce arts advocate. She directed the musical Once at Burning Coal Theatre Company, which sold out its original run in 2025 and was remounted for an additional 3-week run in 2026. As a co-founder of eggNYPMH Artist Collective she self-produced The Aliens by Annie Baker and Dead Man's Cell Phone by Sarah Ruhl in found spaces across the Triangle. Other regional directing credits include The Birds (Meredith College), Lysistrata (Studio 1 in Burlington), Pride and Prejudice (Fuquay-Varina Arts Center / Holly Springs Cultural Center), Freaky Friday: The Musical (Gallery Players), Hands On A Hardbody (Gallery Players), A Little Princess (Sweet Tea Shakespeare), and assistant director of Something Rotten! (Raleigh Little Theatre). As a teaching artist she directed Godspell, Matilda The Musical and Titus Andronicus for Burning Coal's Summer Theatre Conservatory. Nathalie enjoys new play development and has directed staged readings at Burning Coal Theatre Company, Raleigh Fringe Festival, and Fuquay-Varina Arts Center. By day she enjoys supporting other local artists as the Director of Development at Artspace.

Cinderella runs December 4 - 20, 2026, in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre.

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