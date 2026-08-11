Raleigh Convention Center to Be Renamed Atlantic Union Bank Convention Center

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The Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex has announced that Atlantic Union Bank will be the new naming rights sponsor of Raleigh's convention center.

'We're excited to welcome Atlantic Union Bank to Raleigh and are incredibly proud to partner with them on the naming of the convention center' said Marchell Adams-David, Raleigh's City Manager. 'Raleigh is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and this partnership reinforces just how vibrant, welcoming, and dynamic our community is.'

The convention center has been a significant economic driver for Raleigh, welcoming more than 6 million guests and generating more than $1 billion in economic impact since opening in 2008. The venue is globally recognized as a leader in the meetings and events industry, having been awarded prestigious Venue Excellence Award by the International Association of Venue Managers in 2025.

The venue is also undergoing a 298,100 sq. ft. expansion that will add flex spaces, ballrooms, and meeting rooms, bringing the facility's total footprint to 798,100 sq. ft. This is part of a broader downtown development that will also include a new 600-room Omni Hotel, a relocated Red Hat Amphitheater, and improvements to the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts.

'This partnership is a powerful reflection of our commitment to the communities we serve,' said Maria Tedesco, President and COO of Atlantic Union Bank. 'By aligning our name with such an important gathering place, we're deepening our relationship with Raleigh in a meaningful way. It speaks to who we are - Caring in how we invest in people and places, Courageous in pursuing opportunities that drive growth and Committed to helping this vibrant community thrive for years to come.'

'Our convention center is entering this bold new era of expansion and improvement, and we're so pleased to have Atlantic Union Bank as a partner on this journey' said Kerry Painter, Executive Director of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex. 'This is a strategically smart move for our venue and our partner at Atlantic Union Bank as we both recognize this big future for Raleigh, and this agreement is going to be a great addition to our already significant economic impact here in downtown Raleigh.'

The venue will be officially changing its name to 'Atlantic Union Bank Convention Center.' This agreement is set to run for the next 15 years. A ceremony to celebrate the partnership and unveil the new name will take place at the venue on August 27th, 2026.

About The Complex

The Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex ('The Complex') encompasses four city-owned and managed facilities that bring together residents, out-of-town visitors and a host of performing artists from around the country and the world.

In the heart of North Carolina's vibrant capital city, three of the four venues welcome some 1 million visitors to downtown Raleigh each year. The award-winning, 500,000-square-foot Atlantic Union Bank Convention Center is a leader in innovation, sustainability and guest experience. Next door sits the city's signature open-air music venue, Red Hat Amphitheater, with 6,000 seats and a buzzworthy schedule of musical performances.

A short walk away, the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts offers four unique theaters, seating from 150 to 2,369, and is home to resident companies Carolina Ballet, North Carolina Symphony, North Carolina Opera and PineCone. Beyond Downtown Raleigh, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek boasts a 20,000-person capacity amphitheater on 77 rolling green acres and regularly packs the house with big-name acts.

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