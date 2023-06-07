Soul Violinist Omari Dillard Debuts First Raleigh Performance June 30 At The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts

The nation's most decorated Soul Violinist, Omari Dillard, is coming to the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on June 30 at 7:30pm.

Described by several ﬁrst-time attendees as, “The best event I've ever been to…”, what's most impressive is the way Omari Dillard bares his soul on the instrument. Omari Dillard's undeniably sultry sounds, crowd interactions, captivating storytelling, and recognizable sing-alongs make for the most memorable evening of singing, dancing, grooving, and laughter.

With an emotive style that penetrates the heart like none other, “An Evening with Omari Dillard” is simply unforgettable. Fans exalt the show as a “must-see” in this lifetime. Attendees can expect an extraordinary music showcase ﬁlled with feel-good renditions of R&B and Soul Classics. You will leave this concert feeling revitalized and inspired as Omari takes you on his journey from sitting in the back of a symphony orchestra to headlining his own tour.

Whether you're seeking the perfect stress-reliever or an all-around good time, you'll deﬁnitely want to be sure you are in the building. Join us to see how violinists like Omari are taking the industry by storm and capturing hearts worldwide. Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster. For more information, visit omaridillard.com or Click Here.