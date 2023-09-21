Single tickets Now on Sale for Theatre Raleigh's BARBECUE

Single tickets are now on sale for Theatre Raleigh’s production of "Barbecue," a comedy by award-winning playwright Robert O'Hara, from Oct. 18-29; single ticket prices range from $30-$45.

For the first time, on-site childcare will be available for children ages 4-12 for an additional $25 during the Oct. 28, 2023 matinee. Childcare will be provided by Seed Art Share, a local nonprofit that offers artistically-rich childcare support to theatre artists and patrons in the Triangle. The nonprofit has partnered extensively with other local theatres to offer Share the Show on-site childcare. More information at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2265317®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheatreraleigh.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/share-the-show/.

Patrons also will be able to view and purchase paintings by Burlington, N.C.-painter Derrick Holloway, which will be displayed in the theatre's lobby throughout the run of the show.

“It is our mission to enhance the experience of performing arts for our patrons," said Lauren Kennedy Brady, Theatre Raleigh's producing artistic director. "With this production, we are offering a gallery-style showing of local artist Derrick Holloway’s incredible paintings. We encourage the audience to come early, grab a beverage and snack and view this amazing art."

"In addition, if you have children and wonder how you can engage them in the arts but they aren’t old enough for the content of this show, we are offering Share the Show in partnership with Seed Art Share," Brady said. "It is care and camp rolled in to an afternoon with skilled artists and childcare professionals offering show-inspired, age-appropriate activities. I am excited to think about the conversations that happen in the car ride home.”

In "Barbecue," the grill is hot, the beer is chilled and the table is set for a typical O’Mallery family barbecue. But when their drug-addicted sister Zippity Boom arrives strung-out and out of control, her siblings have finally had enough—enough beer, enough whiskey and enough pills to confront her. Their ham-handed intervention ignites the fuse of this raucous and rollicking new comedy that skewers our warped view of the American family. From Obie and Helen Hayes Award winner Robert O’Hara, "Barbecue" serves up a healthy helping of sibling love and loathing. The play is appropriate for guests age 16 or older.

"It is so important to us at Theatre Raleigh and our new Arts Center to continue to tell engaging and challenging stories, and 'Barbecue' certainly turns up the heat on family dysfunction and encourages the audience look at ourselves through the art of laughter with a side of shock value," Kennedy said.

Barbecue's cast and crew include director Aurelia Belfield and actors Gerald Campbell, Lakeisha Coffey, Hazel Edmond, Ali Evarts, David Henderson, Kyma Lassiter, Jenny Latimer, Kelly Mizell, Julie Oliver and Eden Sharp.

From Oct. 18-29, "Barbecue" performances will be 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Purchase tickets at theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/ticket/#/

There is one more upcoming show in Theatre Raleigh's 2023n Main Stage season: The 1940’s Radio Hour (Dec.13-24, 2023). Share the Show childcare will be available for the Dec. 23 matinee. There are three more shows in Theatre Raleigh's TR in Concert series, including: Broadway star Matthew Scott (“Sondheim on Sondheim,” “Jersey Boys” and "An American in Paris.") on Sept. 22; Tangerine Trees, a NC-based duo Aldo & Ále, on Sept. 23; and Norm Lewis, known for his performance in "Porgy and Bess," is an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and SAG award nominee, on Nov. 3. For tickets, go to: theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/ticket/#/

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, between Atlantic Ave and Capital Blvd. For more information, go to theatreraleigh.com.