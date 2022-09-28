Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seed Art Share Announces First Sprout Out Youth Production of ALICE IN WONDERLAND

The Alice in Wonderland cast and crew will be walking in this year's Garner Christmas Parade on December 3rd.

Register for Raleigh News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  
Seed Art Share Announces First Sprout Out Youth Production of ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Perfect for students ages 8-18, Seed Art Share's "Sprout Out" production of Alice in Wonderland is sure to be an amazing experience for the entire family! This adaptation, narrated by author Lewis Carroll, takes audiences on a magical adventure through the wacky, wild, and altogether whimsical world of Wonderland!

Students can register to act in the production or work on the production as a member of the tech team. Tuition to act in the production is $300 and tuition for members of the tech team is $150. A $50 sibling discount is available for families enrolling more than one student and there is also a "Pay What You Can" option for any family unable to pay the full amount of tuition.

To register go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199603®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fseedartshare.org%2Fregister?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and to access the "Pay What You Can" form go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScQ4rPuv0db99yhbZ3MSyPKg3UOv9jJPogYFAvYXmZXd82Wfw/viewform?usp=sf_link

Auditions (10/11) and rehearsals will take place at the Lake Benson Amphitheatre and potentially other venues in the Garner area. The production schedule is listed below:

Rehearsals: 10/11, 10/18, 10/20, 10/25, 10/27, 11/1, 11/3, 11/8, 11/10, 11/15, 11/17, 11/22, 11/29, 12/1 from 4:30-6:00 PM

Technical Rehearsals: 12/5, 12/6, 12/7, 12/8 from 4:30-7:00 PM

Performances: 12/10 at 2pm and 3pm and 12/11 at 2pm and 3pm

Performances will take place in a Garner area park.

The Alice in Wonderland cast and crew will be walking in this year's Garner Christmas Parade on December 3rd.

All students that enroll in a Sprout Out production are guaranteed opportunities to learn and grow and an opportunity to shine!

Sprout Out productions are unique in that it provides students with the opportunity to make theatre in unconventional spaces, practice strong vocal projection needed for outdoor theatre, and students have a chance to lead and interact with audiences as they guide them through the performance. Miranda Curtis, a local actor and Seed Art Share teaching artist, will be serving as the Alice in Wonderland director. Students will also have the unique opportunity to act alongside a working professional actor and arts educator, Ms. Chanda Branch!

The tech team of students will be led by Sprout Out Technical Director Tony Pender! The tech team will meet on Thursdays from 4:30-6:00 PM starting on 10/20 and will be present for technical rehearsals and performances.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Seed Art Share Presents TRICK OR TREAT, MR. MCGREGOR!Seed Art Share Presents TRICK OR TREAT, MR. MCGREGOR!
September 27, 2022

This October, Seed Art Share will be heading back into local community gardens with Peter Rabbit and friends with the next iteration of the Peter Rabbit garden trilogy, Trick-or-Treat, Mr. McGregor! 
Dave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour Comes To Duke Energy Center For The Performing ArtsDave Koz and Friends 25th Anniversary Christmas Tour Comes To Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts
September 26, 2022

Dave Koz and Friends announce the 25th anniversary edition of the longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour. Kicking off on November 25 (Black Friday), the run will feature chart-topping, GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz along with trumpeter Rick Braun and guitarist Peter White – artists that accompanied him on the road in the earliest years of the tour – as well as pianist Keiko Matsui and vocalist Rebecca Jade.
JAGGED LITTLE PILL is Now on Sale at DPACJAGGED LITTLE PILL is Now on Sale at DPAC
September 22, 2022

Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette (she/her), JAGGED LITTLE PILL will premiere at DPAC February 28 – March 5, as part of Truist Broadway at DPAC. 
VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For Mountain Theatre Company's BKLYN THE MUSICALVIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For Mountain Theatre Company's BKLYN THE MUSICAL
September 21, 2022

Mountain Theatre Company released a new video featuring rehearsal footage and interviews for their upcoming production of BKLYN: THE MUSICAL. Check out the video here!
Burning Coal Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere of A GREAT BIG WOOLLY MAMMOTH THAWINGBurning Coal Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere of A GREAT BIG WOOLLY MAMMOTH THAWING
September 20, 2022

Opening Burning Coal Theatre Company's 2022-2023 season, A  Great Big Wooly Mammoth Thawing From The Ice is a world premiere by London based playwright Tatty Hennessy.