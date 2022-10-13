Review: SISTER ACT At Raleigh Memorial Auditorium At The Duke Energy Center

Sister Act at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, October 11 - 16, 2022

A divine disco diva witnesses a murder and is subsequently put into protective custody...in a convent. There, a rather dreary choir gets a spark of enthusiasm from their new "Sister." Based on the popular hit movie these nuns are a laugh and song a minute.

Aisha Jackson as Deloris Van Cartier a diva plucked from the disco era. Jacksons voice and talent gleams as sparkly as a mirror ball. She brings star power that elevates the show right from the start. Lavon Fisher-Wilson as Mother Superior and Ray Dooley as Monsignor O'Hara provide counterpoint to the other comedic characters. Nick Rashad as "Sweaty Eddie" delivers velvet vocals that burn and soar and definitely turn up the heat. Joel Ashur as Handsome Curtis Jackson is the villain you love to hate. He and his three crooning cronies (Michael Schimmele, Sai Graham,& Jordan Clifton) mingle in some Temptations-like harmonies and moves.

Director Robert Hartwell has put together a dynamic show that blends personal authenticity, friendship of sisterhood, courage to believe...and a little bit of disco glitter to create a sparkling spectacle. His dazzling "choirography" has a wonderful ensemble of nuns grinding and singin to raise the roof and take you to church. With Ladonna Burns, Kate Blain, Chandra Branch, Tanesha Gary, Lydia Kinton Hall, Lia Holman, Kate McMillan, Alejandra Parrilla, Kylie Robinson, Anne Scaramuzzo, Blaire Thompson, Carlita Victoria, Erin Wilson, and Gardner native Casey Wortham (a rising star) these nuns know how to dispense the Gospel. Rounding out the ensemble are Tim Malboeuf, Gerrard M Williams, Trevor Neal,

Sister Act is a fast-paced fun comedic romp of a show. Talent abounds and the vocals make this musical rock to a dance groove. The instrumentals, under the direction of Edward G Robinson, get down and dirty. The sets, costumes, and lighting create the era-perfect illusion. But most of all, the talent in this show is a couple notches above most other shows. For that alone it's well worth the price of admission.

One last thing, a special shout out to the opening act from the Overture Singers of North Carolina Theatre Conservatory. The students (some of which are now grown and appear in this show) gave a mini-performance as the audience entered. Kaleb Bell and Noah Colvin were featured the night I attended. These two high school artists showed formidable range and vocal expertise far beyond their years. They show why the student program is so vitally important. So, get there when the doors open and bring a few extra bucks to drop in the offering plate to help fund scholarships, you'll be glad you did.

Tickets available at nctheatre.com or at the box office phone (919) 831-6941 (M-F 1pm-4pm). 1 E. South Street, Raleigh NC 27601. Sister Act at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, October 11 - 16, 2022. - Don't miss it! Amen