Review: ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD at Raleigh Little Theatre

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At one point during Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, the titular characters express two very different desires. Rosencrantz declares, “I want a good story, with a beginning, middle, and end,” while Guildenstern responds, “I’d prefer art to mirror life, if it’s all the same to you.” If you’re looking for the former, Tom Stoppard’s celebrated play may not be for you. The latter, however, is precisely what unfolds, as audiences are invited into a world of uncertainty, philosophical questions, and conversations that seem to circle endlessly without ever quite arriving at an answer.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead takes two relatively minor characters from Shakespeare’s Hamlet and places them at the center of their own story. While the familiar events of Shakespeare’s tragedy unfold around them, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern attempt to make sense of their circumstances, often through exchanges reminiscent of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot or even the classic “Who’s on First?” comedy routine.

For Raleigh Little Theatre, it’s a particularly ambitious undertaking considering just how much of the production rests on the shoulders of its two leading performers. Parker Perry and Gabriel Krut, as Rosencrantz and Guildenstern respectively, open the evening with more than fifteen minutes of uninterrupted dialogue and remain present for nearly the entire production. It’s an enormous responsibility, and one they tackle with remarkable confidence.

The two are nothing short of masterful navigating Stoppard’s dizzying dialogue with impressive command. Conversations twist and turn, questions lead to more questions, and the characters frequently find themselves caught in verbal exchanges that seem designed to challenge both their own understanding and that of the audience. Yet neither performer misses a beat. With so little conventional action to rely upon, the smallest changes in expression, delivery, and interaction become essential, and both actors demonstrate an impressive understanding of the rhythm of Stoppard’s writing. Had either faltered, even momentarily, the entire evening could have lost its footing. Instead, they remain consistently compelling, finding opportunities for humor and humanity within material that could easily become overwhelming in less capable hands.

The supporting company has comparatively little opportunity to make an impression, although David Hudson’s arrival as the Player, leader of the Tragedians, provides a welcome change of pace. His heightened theatricality offers an entertaining contrast to our central duo, while Jackson Leo Gemborys’ appearances as Hamlet provide occasional reminders of the larger tragedy unfolding around them.

Jeri Lynn Schulke’s direction demonstrates a clear understanding of the material’s unusual demands, guiding the audience’s attention through conversations that frequently shift between humor, confusion, and existential dread. I particularly appreciated the recurring moments in which Rosencrantz and Guildenstern find themselves standing center stage, isolated beneath a single spotlight as an almost angelic musical flourish accompanies their words. These moments provide a striking interruption to the otherwise relentless dialogue, although I found myself wishing the production allowed them to linger just a beat longer. The transition back into the action comes so quickly that their significance doesn’t always have the opportunity to fully register.

For all the laughter the production generated from the audience around me, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead is ultimately a much darker work than its comedic reputation and billing might suggest. Beneath the wordplay lies a deeply existential examination of identity, mortality, and the frightening possibility that our lives are governed by forces entirely outside our control. After all, the title makes no secret of where this story is headed.

While I can appreciate the brilliance and significance of Stoppard’s writing, I found myself sometimes struggling with the material’s relentless repetition and lack of forward momentum, particularly during the lengthy first act. And perhaps that’s precisely the point. Yet understanding that intention doesn’t necessarily make the material easier to engage with, though it can still be appreciated.

As Raleigh Little Theatre celebrates its 90th season, this production is another testament to the remarkable caliber of community theatre being produced right here in the Triangle. Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead is certainly not a conventional night at the theatre. For those who enjoy absurdist comedy, philosophical wordplay, and stories that challenge traditional narrative expectations, Raleigh Little Theatre offers an impressive opportunity to experience one of the genre’s most celebrated works. For others, it may simply not be your cup of tea. But there’s no denying the considerable talent required to bring such a demanding piece to life.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead runs through November 8th at Raleigh Little Theatre's Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre.

Photo Credit: Elly McClanahan

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