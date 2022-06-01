Raleigh Little Theatre's IN THE HEIGHTS Opens Friday

In partnership with El Pueblo, Raleigh Little Theatre presents "In the Heights," June 3-19 in RLT's Cantey V. Sutton Theatre. "In the Heights" won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2008 and features concept, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The production is sponsored by North State Bank and directed by RLT's artistic director, Patrick Torres.

"As a Latin Artistic Director, it has been a dream of mine to direct this show," said Torres. "I am inspired by its story of a neighborhood working through hardships with grit, heart, and music to remind one another that even when you are far away, your community can become your home."

RLT's "In the Heights" tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. Follow bodega owner Usnavi and his friends as they dream of a brighter future.

The Sunday, June 12, performance at 3:00 p.m. will feature audio description for those with visual disabilities. For the safety of audiences and volunteers, masks that cover both the mouth and nose will be required for attendees over age 2 at all performances.

An "In the Heights" community festival will be held outside at RLT in the Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre and parking lot on Saturday, June 11, from 2:00-5:00 p.m., in celebration of Raleigh's Latin community and culture. The free event will feature local Latin artists, performers, organizations, and food vendors. The community festival is presented in partnership with El Pueblo and sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.

"In the Heights" is presented through special arrangement with R & H Theatricals (www.rnh.com) and is funded in part by the City of Raleigh based on recommendations of the Raleigh Arts Commission. The production is supported by the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County, as well as the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Additional support comes from The News and Observer.

"In the Heights" runs from June 3-19 in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org.