CLUE (HIGH SCHOOL EDITION) to Open Raleigh Little Theatre's 90th Anniversary Season

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Raleigh Little Theatre will open its 2026-2027 season with Clue (High School Edition), a fast-paced comedy based on the iconic board game and the beloved cult film by Jonathan Lynn. The play follows six mysterious dinner guests, a butler, and a mansion full of secrets as they race to solve a murder. Packed with clever dialogue, physical comedy, and unexpected twists, Clue (High School Edition) delivers an experience full of suspense and laughter that keeps audiences guessing until the very end. Performances will run July 24 - August 9, 2026.

Clue (High School Edition) is a full-length adaptation of the play by Sandy Rustin that retains the wit, excitement, and theatrical flair of the original while making the material appropriate for family audiences. Raleigh Little Theatre's production features a cast of exceptional high school students from across the Triangle, supported by professional-quality scenery, costumes, lighting, and sound. Recommended for ages 8 and up, Clue offers an entertaining introduction to live theatre while showcasing the remarkable talent of the region's next generation of artists. “Clue in the Gaddy Goodwin Theatre black box space is going to put audiences right in the middle of the action,” says Michele Weathers, RLT's Producing Artistic Director. “The talent on stage and backstage bringing this show to life is not to be missed.”

“It has been a joy for me to see this group of talented young individuals so quickly build the trust and courage needed to band together into the wildly charismatic ensemble they've become,” says Director Joel Soren. “In our workshops, whether onstage or backstage, they're eager to learn, experiment, and get their hands dirty (or rather, bloody!) trying new techniques and methods. And while their comedic instincts have been filling our rehearsals with laughter, it has been their hunger for artistry and depth that has really filled this whole process with life!”

Each performance runs approximately an hour and a half without intermission. Audio description for those with visual disabilities will be provided during the Sunday, August 2, performance at 3:00 p.m.

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