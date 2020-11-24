Raleigh Little Theatre Presents THIS WONDERFUL LIFE

Raleigh Little Theatre will present "This Wonderful Life" by Steve Murray as this year's holiday production. "This Wonderful Life," a one-actor show, will be performed live and in-person from Dec. 10-20, with an option to stream a pre-recorded performance from home Dec. 17-25. The production is directed by RLT's artistic director, Patrick Torres.

"I believe 'This Wonderful Life' is the perfect way to close out this truly difficult year at RLT," said Torres. "Not only does this one-person adaptation allow us to keep our performer, crew, and audience safe in our space, but this cherished story also reminds us it is our friends and our community who truly make life wonderful. I can't imagine a more poignant message at this moment in the life of this community theatre."

In RLT's "This Wonderful Life," one actor inhabits every role in this hilariously touching stage adaptation of the iconic holiday film "It's a Wonderful Life." George Bailey, Clarence, Mr. Potter and the gang come to life as a single actor creates a heartwarming story about the effect one hardworking man's life has on the people around him. Amy (White) Pridgen will star in RLT's production.

Due to current gathering restrictions, a maximum of 25 tickets will be sold for each in-person performance. All performances will take place in RLT's Cantey V. Sutton Theatre, which has a normal seating capacity of 298. Tickets are reserved seating, based on a socially distanced seating chart, and are sold in singles or pairs for $25 each. For the safety of all ticket holders and volunteers, wearing masks will be required at all times.

There also will be an option to stream a pre-recorded performance of RLT's "This Wonderful Life" from home via Broadway on Demand from Dec. 17-25. Links for the virtual performance are available on RLT's website for $10-18. The stream-from-home option is part of RLT's upcoming Virtual Season. RLT's Virtual Season is presented by PNC Bank and also includes Mike Wiley's "Breach of Peace" in January and "A Number" by Caryl Churchill in February. More information on upcoming productions will be announced soon.

"We are so grateful for the generous support of PNC. Not only have they stepped up during these incredibly challenging times, but they have done it in a way that recognizes that we are creating theatre and art in new ways right now," said Heather Strickland, RLT's executive director. "PNC is helping to ensure that many of our local arts organizations will be able to thrive on the other side of the global health crisis."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You