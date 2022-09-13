Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Raleigh Little Theatre Opens PRIDE AND PREJUDICE This Week

The show runs from September 16 - October 2 in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre at Raleigh Little Theatre.

Sep. 13, 2022  
Raleigh Little Theatre presents "Pride and Prejudice" by Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Jane Austen. After several pandemic-related delays that span three seasons of shows, RLT's production will be performed as part of the 22-23 season in the Sutton Theatre September 16 - October 2. "Pride and Prejudice" is directed by Jeri Lynn Schulke.

"We've had many opportunities arise as the result of rescheduling this production multiple times," said Schulke. "The cast and I stayed in contact with monthly zoom meetings where we caught up with each other and read plays. We lost three cast members due to the latest rescheduling and gained three new ones. The bonding with this cast - both the old iteration and the current cast - has been remarkable and, I suspect, something none of us will experience again."

RLT's "Pride and Prejudice" isn't your grandmother's Austen! Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this P&P for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn? Literature's greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical or so full of life than it does in this effervescent and freewheeling adaptation. Because what turns us into greater fools... than the high-stakes game of love?

The show runs approximately 2 hours, including one 15 minute intermission. For the safety of audiences, actors, and volunteers, masks that cover both the mouth and nose will be required for attendees over age 2 at all performances.

"Pride and Prejudice" is sponsored by North State Bank and presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. This program is funded in part by the City of Raleigh based on recommendations of the Raleigh Arts Commission. The production is supported by the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County, as well as the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Additional support comes from WALTER Magazine.

"Pride and Prejudice" runs from September 16 - October 2 in the Cantey V. Sutton Theatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. The Sunday, September 25, performance at 3 p.m. will feature audio description for those with visual disabilities. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org.


