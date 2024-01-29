ROCK OF AGES to be Presented on The Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance Stage This Winter

The production will run February 9 to 18, 2024.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

ROCK OF AGES to be Presented on The Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance Stage This Winter

Rock of Ages, one of Broadway's longest running hit musicals, will explode onto the Triad theatre scene at the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance from February 9 to 18, 2024. A gnarly concoction of power rock and hilarious comedy, this reimagined version of the iconic '80s-inspired production promises top tier talent and a night that won't be forgotten. Tickets are available at Click Here.

It's the tail end of the big, bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strips last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing (and longs for small-town girl Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes). But the rock 'n' roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri and the gang save the strip - and themselves - before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more hold the answer!

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, February 9th at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 10th at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 11th at 2pm

Friday, February 16th at 7:30pm

Saturday, February 17th at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 18th at 2pm

Rock of Ages Cast:

Drew - Jake Messina

Sherrie -Mykie Upchurch

Lonny - Trey Cameron

Dennis Dupree - Gray Smith

Stacee Jaxx - Jeffery Maggs

Regina- Leanna Daley

Franz Klinemaan - John C. Wilson

Hertz Klinemaan-Stephen Robinson

Justice-Darell Curry

Father/Sleezy Producer - Adam Rehm

Mother /Destiny/Angel - Suzy Maggs

Mayor/Ja'Keith - Derrick Harley

Waitress #1/ Jewel- Amber Engel

Joey Primo - Michael Doyle

Constance / Sapphire - Haley Fredwall

Pit Singer- Katy Carroll

Female Ensemble-

Hayley Bales

Kimberly Boles

Amber Engel

Haley Fredwall

Suzy Maggs

Molly McKenzie

Kay Partridge

Ally Shelton

Male Ensemble-

Michael Doyle

Derrick Harley

Mads Peek

Adam Rehm

Tickets are $21 for adults/$19 for students and seniors. Online box office at Click Here or call 336-723-7777.

This blast of power-guitar heaven will both warm your soul and rock your world!

Will the young ambitious rocker get his girl? Can the country girl shake her demons and make it big? Is it possible that the completely arrogant rock star finally grows the eff up? Is it inevitable that the gentle-spirited bar owner loses everything? And, most importantly, will the llama finally find peace? All said and done, so much power, drama, joy and much needed laughs. Intrigued? Well, then... you gotta see this f***ing thing!

Rated R--adult language, sexual situations, exotic dancers, and big hair




ROCK OF AGES to be Presented on The Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance Stage This Winter
ROCK OF AGES to be Presented on The Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance Stage This Winter
