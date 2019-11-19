Pure Life Theatre Company And Sonorous Road Announce New Location

Pure Life Theatre Company will be taking over the lease of 3801 Hillsborough St Suite 113, Raleigh, NC 27607 from Sonorous Road Theater effective January 1, 2020. Sonorous Road will continue to produce shows independently from locations which will be announced as a part of marketing for those productions.

Pure Life Theatre Company is in conversation with other area theatre companies regarding renting office, rehearsal and performance space, but more importantly to create a "collective" group of companies and people who collaborate with love and respect. Companies and people who have confirmed being a part of the "Pure Life Theatre Collective" are Honest Pint Theatre Company, Sips & Scripts, Women's Theatre Festival, Seed Art Share, Raleigh Little Theatre, North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre, Jameeka Holloway-Burrell, Jeghetto (aka Tarish Pipkins), Southeast Theatre Company (Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School), Sura Ballet and Sonorous Road. Pure Life Theatre Company is open to welcoming all those who might be looking for a place to make good work happen and join us as we seek to nurture, collaborate, love and find pure life joy in each other and our entire theatre community.

The Pure Life Theatre Company Core Leadership: Maria Barber, Ronzel Bell, Jeannine Borzello, Chanda Branch, Sean Brosnahan, JaJuan Cofield, Derrion Hawkins, Juan Isler, Barbette Hunter, Connie McCoy Leach, Shalon Maxile, Deb Royals Mizerk, Bobby Sherard, and Ian Tortorello.

Saturday December 7, 2019 - Join the Pure Life Theatre Company for a Holiday Gala. Enjoy music from A Motown Christmas, adapted and created by Nate Jacobs and meet Nate! Nate is the founder and artistic director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and the company is honored to have him as VIP at the gala. Enjoy wonderful holiday food and purchase a raffle ticket for an amazing island vacation getaway. Cost for the gala is $45 per person if purchased ahead of time and $50 at the door. Get all dressed up and join us!





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You