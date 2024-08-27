PlayMakers Repertory Company Presents Lynn Nottage's CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PlayMakers Repertory Company kicks off its 2024/25 season with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage's Crumbs from the Table of Joy. A poignant exploration of family, race, and identity, this production brings Nottage's powerful storytelling to life, reflecting the challenges and triumphs of a Black family navigating the complexities of 1950s America.

In Lynn Nottage's compelling coming-of-age story, 17-year-old Ernestine Crump, a Black girl in 1950s Brooklyn, believes that "something better is always on the horizon."

Set against the backdrop of 1950s Brooklyn, the play tells the story of the Crump family, recent transplants from the South, as they find their way in a new environment. At the center is Godfrey Crump, a widower grappling with loss and seeking solace in religion. His daughters, Ernestine and Ermina, find themselves caught between their father's conservative beliefs and the progressive, racially charged atmosphere of their new home. When their free-spirited Aunt Lily arrives, she brings with her the promise of change and a challenge to the status quo.

The PlayMakers production is directed by resident company member Tia James (Hamlet, PlayMakers) and features Jasminn Johnson (Ain't No Mo, Broadway). The cast is completed by UNC Department of Dramatic Art's Professional Actor Training Program students Elizabeth Dye (The Game, PlayMakers), Jadah Johnson (Much Ado About Nothing, PlayMakers), Nate John Mark (Fat Ham, PlayMakers), and Mengwe Wapimewah (Fat Ham, PlayMakers).

The creative team includes Jan Chambers (Scenic Designer), Sabrina Guillaume-Bradshaw (Costume Designer), Kathy A. Perkins (Lighting Designer), G. Clausen (Sound Designer & Composer), Gwendolyn Schwinke (Vocal Coach), and Jacqueline E. Lawton (Dramaturg).

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Crumbs from the Table of Joy opens Saturday, September 14, and runs through September 29. For information and to purchase tickets, call 919.962.7529 or visit www.playmakersrep.org.

Performance and Special Event Schedule:

Sep 11 - 13 - Preview performances

Sep 14 - Opening Performance & Press Opening

Sep 15 - Share the Show: Childcare Available

Sep 22 - Open Captioned Performance and Post-Show Discussion

Sep 25 - ASL Interpretation / Audio Description

