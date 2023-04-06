PlayMakers Repertory Company Hosts Two Easter Week Community Events Around The Art Of Drag

This week, PlayMakers Repertory Company is hosting two community events celebrating the art of Drag culture. This programming augments the company's production of Matthew Lopez's play, The Legend of Georgia McBride, which uses humor and heart to encourage understanding and allyship.

"We are currently in a time of divided confusion," says Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch. "It cannot go unsaid that today, there is far more fear than joy being experienced in the real lives of many people in the trans and drag community."

"But I continue to believe in the power of theater as an agent of transformation," she adds. "And I hope this production will penetrate beyond the deeply needed entertainment it provides - and serve as an invitation to us all to be (or continue being) advocates and allies to the LGBTQ+ communities."



Easter weekend, PlayMakers Repertory Company will host a community talkback following the Sunday matinee performance. Local Drag artists will be part of a panel discussion on how anti-LGBTQ legislation is impacting marginalized communities in the Triangle.

The following weekend, PlayMakers will host a late-night Drag post-show performance featuring some of the area's top Drag performers, including Naomi Dix, Stormie Daie Coxx, Alexandria Webb, Sol Luna, and Dustin Rheams. This performance also coincides with the 20th-anniversary celebration of the LGBTQ Center at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of The Legend of Georgia McBride opens in previews on March 29 and runs through April 16 in Chapel Hill. The show will stream on demand from April 13 through April 16.

For more information, or if you are interested in covering these events, please visit Click Here.