PlayMakers Repertory Company Announces Full Casting For FAT HAM

PlayMakers Repertory Company in Chapel Hill kicks off 2024 with the regional premiere of James Ijames' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Fat Ham.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Juicy gets a visit from his father's ghost seeking revenge for his death by his brother – now married to his mother. Sound familiar?

PlayMakers Repertory Company in Chapel Hill kicks off 2024 with the regional premiere of James Ijames' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Fat Ham.

 

Directed by Jade King Carroll (Trouble in Mind, PlayMakers) and featuring Resident Company Member Heinley Gaspard (Hamlet, PlayMakers) as Juicy, this production takes place in North Carolina and explores the complexities of Shakespeare's Hamlet through the lens of a contemporary family.  

“This backyard is where the past meets the present, often colliding and refracting each other, before exploding into a celebration of acceptance and femininity,” says Dramaturg TJ Young. “The question of will a murder take place still remains, but it is woven with explorations of masculinity, sexuality, softness, and joy.”

 

In addition to Gaspard, the cast also features PlayMakers Company Members Samuel Ray Gates (Fairview, Woolly Mammoth), Kathryn Hunter-Williams (Hamlet, PlayMakers), Nate John Mark (Party People, Actors Theatre), Jamar Jones (The Prom, Theatre Raleigh), and Mengwe Wapimewah (Much Ado About Nothing, PlayMakers). Rasool Jahan (Hamlet, PlayMakers) also returns to PlayMakers for Fat Ham.

The creative team includes Resident Scenic Designer and Costume Designer Sabrina Guillaume-Bradshaw, Sound Designer Derek A. Graham, and Resident Movement Coach Tracy Bersley.

 

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Fat Ham opens Saturday, February 3, and runs through February 18. For information and to purchase tickets, call 919.962.7529 or visit Click Here. Individual ticket prices start at $20.

 

Performance and Special Event Schedule:    

 

January 31 – February 2 — Preview performances 

February 3 — Opening Performance & Press Opening 

February 4 — Share the Show: Childcare Available 

February 11 — Open Captioned Performance and Post-Show Discussion   February 13 — ASL Interpretation / Audio Description

 

PlayMakers Repertory Company is North Carolina's premier professional theatre company. For more than 45 years, we have produced relevant and courageous work that tells stories from and for a multiplicity of perspectives and creates transformational impact in our immediate and extended communities. We are proud to be part of a 100-year tradition of playmaking at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. PlayMakers has been named one of the “best regional theatres in America.”  




