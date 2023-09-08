Photos: First Look at the PlayMakers Repertory Company Production Of CLYDE'S

The regional premiere of Lynn Nottage’s critically acclaimed play Clyde’s opens this week at PlayMakers Repertory Company. Check out all new photos below!

Set in the greasy kitchen of a bustling truck stop, Clyde’s follows a trio of line cooks as they navigate life after incarceration. Fighting to stay out of the system, these troubled cooks find purpose in their quest to create the perfect sandwich.

According to Art for Justice, approximately 70-million people in the United States have criminal records, representing one-third of working-age adults. About 19 million have a felony conviction which often poses a significant barrier to re-entering the workforce.

PlayMakers’ Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch says Nottage’s brilliant ability to tackle tough social justice issues with humor and heart makes Clyde’s the perfect starter to a season of renewal.

The production stars company member Tia James (Merchant of Venice, Broadway) in the title role.

Featured alongside James is Xavier Reyes (Trading Places, Alliance Theatre), along with company members Samuel Ray Gates (Fairview, Wooly Mammoth Theater Company), Saleemah Sharpe (Hamlet, PlayMakers), and Adam Valentine (The Legend of Georgia McBride, PlayMakers).

The creative team includes scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon (& Juliet, Parade), costumes by Gregory Horton, lighting design by Cheyenne Sykes (Sanctuary City, NYTW), Tracy Bersley, movement, and original music and sound by Scott O’Brien (100 Saints You Should Know, Playwrights Horizons).

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Clyde’s opens Friday, September 8, and runs through September 24.

For information and to purchase tickets, call 919.962.7529 or visit www.playmakersrep.org.