Photos: First Look at PlayMakers' Production Of EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Part Of A Campus-Wide Effort To Raise Awareness On Mental Health.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Review: THE GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Durham Performing Arts Center Photo 1 Review: THE GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Durham Performing Arts Center
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Raleigh Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Raleigh Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Legendary Drama Director Wendell Tabb Runs For Durham School Board Photo 3 Legendary Drama Director Wendell Tabb Runs For Durham School Board
SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series Photo 4 SWAN LAKE is Coming to 71 Cities With World Ballet Series

Old people holding hands. Friendly cats. Track seven on every great record

Those are just a few of the million brilliant things highlighted in Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s play Every Brilliant Thing. 

The PlayMakers’ production is part of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s campus and system-wide efforts to raise awareness on the issue of mental health and wellness. According to the university, this is the first time the show has been produced as a university-wide collaboration with a facilitated post-show discussion following each performance. 

See photos below!

PlayMakers Company Members Haylee Cartee (Hamlet, PlayMakers), Matthew Donahue (Peter and the Starcatcher, The Commonwealth Theatre Co.), Saleemah Sharpe (King Lear, NY Classical), and Sanjana Taskar (Hamlet, PlayMakers) will alternate sharing the role of the Narrator.  

The show is directed by Tom Quaintance, the Producing Artistic Director of Virginia Stage Company. The creative team includes McKay Coble, Jeff Aguiar, Matthew Mallard, and Steven Allegretto.

The show runs for one week before launching its campus tour to all 14 UNC-Chapel Hill Schools. 

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Every Brilliant Thing opens January 10 and runs through January 16 at CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio, 123 W Franklin St in Chapel Hill. Tickets are free of charge with a suggested donation of $15. For more ticket and performance information visit Click HereClick HereClick HereClick HereClick HereClick Hereor call 919.962.7529.

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill   

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader. Carolina is passionately public and committed to ensuring that every student who earns admission can come to Carolina and thrive. Addressing the greatest challenges of our time through innovative teaching, research, and public service, Carolina is an engine of opportunity for the next generation of students, the economy, and innovation in North Carolina and beyond. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. More than 361,000 alumni of Carolina’s 15 schools including the College of Arts and Sciences live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Territories, and 149 countries. Nearly 190,000 live in North Carolina.  

About PlayMakers Repertory Company   

PlayMakers Repertory Company is North Carolina’s premier professional theatre company. For more than 45 years, we have produced relevant and courageous work that tells stories from and for a multiplicity of perspectives and creates transformational impact in our immediate and extended communities. We are proud to be part of a 100-year tradition of playmaking at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. PlayMakers has been named one of the “best regional theatres in America.”  

Photos: First Look at PlayMakers' Production Of EVERY BRILLIANT THING
Matthew Donahue

Photos: First Look at PlayMakers' Production Of EVERY BRILLIANT THING
Hayley Cartee

Photos: First Look at PlayMakers' Production Of EVERY BRILLIANT THING
Sanjana Taskar

Photos: First Look at PlayMakers' Production Of EVERY BRILLIANT THING
Saleemah Sharpe




RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

1
PlayMakers Perform EVERY BRILLIANT THING as Part of a Campus-Wide Effort to Raise Awarenes Photo
PlayMakers Perform EVERY BRILLIANT THING as Part of a Campus-Wide Effort to Raise Awareness on Mental Health

The PlayMakers’ production of Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s play Every Brilliant Thing is part of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s campus and system-wide efforts to raise awareness on the issue of mental health and wellness.

2
Burning Coal Theatre Company to Present HYMN by Lolita Chakrabarti Photo
Burning Coal Theatre Company to Present HYMN by Lolita Chakrabarti

Burning Coal Theatre Company presents HYMN by Lolita Chakrabarti. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
PlayMakers Repertory Company Announces Full Casting For FAT HAM Photo
PlayMakers Repertory Company Announces Full Casting For FAT HAM

Juicy gets a visit from his father's ghost seeking revenge for his death by his brother – now married to his mother. Sound familiar?

4
Review: THE GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Durham Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: THE GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Durham Performing Arts Center

From the moment that the cast of Girl from the North Country enters through the aisles of the theater, it’s clear that this show is not your usual jukebox musical despite its usage of Bob Dylan’s catalog of songs.

More Hot Stories For You

PlayMakers Perform EVERY BRILLIANT THING as Part of a Campus-Wide Effort to Raise Awareness on Mental HealthPlayMakers Perform EVERY BRILLIANT THING as Part of a Campus-Wide Effort to Raise Awareness on Mental Health
Burning Coal Theatre Company to Present HYMN by Lolita ChakrabartiBurning Coal Theatre Company to Present HYMN by Lolita Chakrabarti
PlayMakers Repertory Company Announces Full Casting For FAT HAMPlayMakers Repertory Company Announces Full Casting For FAT HAM
Legendary Drama Director Wendell Tabb Runs For Durham School BoardLegendary Drama Director Wendell Tabb Runs For Durham School Board

Videos

First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
Little Shop of Horrors in Raleigh Little Shop of Horrors
John H. Gattis-Wendell Tabb Theater (12/19-12/21)
Keb' Mo' in Raleigh Keb' Mo'
Wilson Center (2/23-2/23)
My Fair Lady in Raleigh My Fair Lady
NRCA Squire Theatre (3/14-3/23)
The Story: African Americans Who Made a Difference in Raleigh The Story: African Americans Who Made a Difference
John H. Gattis-Wendell Tabb Theater (2/16-2/18)
North Carolina Symphony presents Rhapsody in Blue in Raleigh North Carolina Symphony presents Rhapsody in Blue
Wilson Center (3/10-3/10)
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with special guest Palehound in Raleigh Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with special guest Palehound
Wilson Center (2/19-2/19)
Peking Acrobats in Raleigh Peking Acrobats
Wilson Center (3/02-3/02)
Ain't Too Proud in Raleigh Ain't Too Proud
Durham Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/11)
Elvis Costello & the Imposters with Charlie Sexton 7-0-7 Tour in Raleigh Elvis Costello & the Imposters with Charlie Sexton 7-0-7 Tour
Wilson Center (2/02-2/02)
North Carolina Symphony presents Stars and Stripes in Raleigh North Carolina Symphony presents Stars and Stripes
Wilson Center (7/02-7/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You