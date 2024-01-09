Photos: First Look at PlayMakers' Production Of EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Old people holding hands. Friendly cats. Track seven on every great record

Those are just a few of the million brilliant things highlighted in Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s play Every Brilliant Thing.

The PlayMakers’ production is part of the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s campus and system-wide efforts to raise awareness on the issue of mental health and wellness. According to the university, this is the first time the show has been produced as a university-wide collaboration with a facilitated post-show discussion following each performance.

PlayMakers Company Members Haylee Cartee (Hamlet, PlayMakers), Matthew Donahue (Peter and the Starcatcher, The Commonwealth Theatre Co.), Saleemah Sharpe (King Lear, NY Classical), and Sanjana Taskar (Hamlet, PlayMakers) will alternate sharing the role of the Narrator.

The show is directed by Tom Quaintance, the Producing Artistic Director of Virginia Stage Company. The creative team includes McKay Coble, Jeff Aguiar, Matthew Mallard, and Steven Allegretto.

The show runs for one week before launching its campus tour to all 14 UNC-Chapel Hill Schools.

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production of Every Brilliant Thing opens January 10 and runs through January 16 at CURRENT ArtSpace + Studio, 123 W Franklin St in Chapel Hill. Tickets are free of charge with a suggested donation of $15. For more ticket and performance information visit or call 919.962.7529.

About the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the nation’s first public university, is a global higher education leader. Carolina is passionately public and committed to ensuring that every student who earns admission can come to Carolina and thrive. Addressing the greatest challenges of our time through innovative teaching, research, and public service, Carolina is an engine of opportunity for the next generation of students, the economy, and innovation in North Carolina and beyond. A member of the prestigious Association of American Universities, Carolina regularly ranks as the best value for academic quality in U.S. public higher education. More than 361,000 alumni of Carolina’s 15 schools including the College of Arts and Sciences live in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Territories, and 149 countries. Nearly 190,000 live in North Carolina.

About PlayMakers Repertory Company

PlayMakers Repertory Company is North Carolina’s premier professional theatre company. For more than 45 years, we have produced relevant and courageous work that tells stories from and for a multiplicity of perspectives and creates transformational impact in our immediate and extended communities. We are proud to be part of a 100-year tradition of playmaking at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. PlayMakers has been named one of the “best regional theatres in America.”