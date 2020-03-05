Photo Flash: First Look at JULIUS CAESAR at PlayMakers

The Bard's classic play of politics and power hits the stage at PlayMakers for the first time ever, March 4, 2020 - March 22, 2020.

When Julius Caesar's heroic magnetism tips the scale and threatens to undo four centuries of republican rule in Rome, a small band of patriots determine to put things right. But is their "right" any better?

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director: Andrew Borba

Fight Director: Kara Wooten

Scenic Designer: Jan Chambers

Costume Designer: Grier Coleman

Lighting Designer: Kate McGee

Sound Designer & Composer: Kate Hopgood

Projections Designer: Nicholas Guariglia

Vocal Coach: Gwendolyn Schwinke

Movement Coach: Tracey Bersley

Stage Manager: Charles K. Bayang

GUEST ACTORS:

C. David Johnson as Julius Caesar

Lisa Wolpe as Cassius

This play deals with betrayal, assassination, and the nature of just governance. We encourage all patrons to use their own discretion in determining the appropriateness of the material. Please refer to this plot summary if you have any concerns.

