Photo Flash: First Look at JULIUS CAESAR at PlayMakers
The Bard's classic play of politics and power hits the stage at PlayMakers for the first time ever, March 4, 2020 - March 22, 2020.
When Julius Caesar's heroic magnetism tips the scale and threatens to undo four centuries of republican rule in Rome, a small band of patriots determine to put things right. But is their "right" any better?
CREATIVE TEAM:
Director: Andrew Borba
Fight Director: Kara Wooten
Scenic Designer: Jan Chambers
Costume Designer: Grier Coleman
Lighting Designer: Kate McGee
Sound Designer & Composer: Kate Hopgood
Projections Designer: Nicholas Guariglia
Vocal Coach: Gwendolyn Schwinke
Movement Coach: Tracey Bersley
Stage Manager: Charles K. Bayang
GUEST ACTORS:
C. David Johnson as Julius Caesar
Lisa Wolpe as Cassius
This play deals with betrayal, assassination, and the nature of just governance. We encourage all patrons to use their own discretion in determining the appropriateness of the material. Please refer to this plot summary if you have any concerns.
http://playmakersrep.org/show/julius-caesar/
Photo Credit: HuthPhoto
Tia James stars a Mark Antony
Jeffrey Blair Cornell as Brutus with Lisa Wolpe as Cassius
Lisa Wolpe as Cassius
Company
Lisa Wolpe as Cassius with April Mae Davis
Company
Jeffrey Blair Cornell as Brutus with conspirators AhDream Smith as Strato, Samuel Ray Gates as Casca, Dan Toot as Lucilius
C. David Johnson as Julius Caesar
AhDream Smith as Calpurnia and Kathryn Hunter-Williams as Portia
Lisa Wolpe as Cassius
Jeffrey Blair Cornell with Brandon Herman St. Clair Haynes as Caius Ligarius, Adam Poole as Mettellus Cimber, Lisa Wolpe as Cassius
Tia James as Mark Antony with C. David Johnson as Julius Caesar
Samuel Ray Gates as Casca
Company
Company