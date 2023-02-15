Pan American Symphony Orchestra Brings TANGO OF THE AMERICAS To The Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts May 13

The Pan American Symphony Orchestra (PASO) under the direction of Sergio Alessandro Buŝlje, brings its exciting tango show to Raleigh for the first time on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10am and are available at the Duke Energy Center box office and dukeenergycenterraleigh.com.

With 20 musicians, international soloists, and six professional tango dancers, Tango of the Americas, showcases new and traditional tango music from the United States, Colombia and Argentina. Performing traditional tangos from the old masters and nuevo tangos by Astor Piazzolla and living composers of today, PASO thrills audiences with its authentic Argentine tango sound, virtuosic musicianship, and dramatic tango choreography.

Founded by Argentine Buŝlje three decades ago, PASO is a Latin Grammy nominated ensemble that has made a name for itself in the Washington, DC area and abroad for its annual DC Tango Festival that draws patrons from across the region and for its signature tango show at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts that brings the best of international tango talent to the stage. The only symphonic tango orchestra in the United States, its thrilling tango shows are always sell-out events.

Now in Raleigh for the first time, the Pan American Symphony Orchestra promises to bring audiences a spectacular show of music that was born in the cultural melting pot of Buenos Aires, music that is a blend of poetry and music, drawing inspiration from the eternal themes of solitude, love, time passing, and celebration. The soul of the tango is represented by the concertina-like instrument, the bandoneón, and this concert features two of the most talented bandoneón players in the United States, Argentine Javier Sanchez and Panamanian Heyni Solera. And of course, no tango show is complete without the dance. With award winning world class tango dancers complementing the tangos with their riveting, spell-binding performances, this is a show you will not want to miss.

