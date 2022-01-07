North Carolina Theatre's Production Of SISTER ACT Postponed

North Carolina Theatre, the region's premiere nonprofit professional regional theatre has made the difficult decision to postpone its production of Sister Act, scheduled for February 8-13, 2022, at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. The production will be postponed out of an abundance of caution and for safety reasons due to the current state of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis.

As a result, NC Theatre's production of Sister Act, scheduled to run February 8-13, 2022, will be postponed until October 11-16, 2022. All other productions of NCT this season will continue as planned.

"This postponement is necessary for the health and safety of our artists and the community. Although we are distraught that we can't produce Sister Act right now, we are grateful to have a solution which allows us to postpone instead of canceling as we are able to produce this show at the end of our season so all will still be able to enjoy it this year." said North Carolina Theatre President and CEO, Elizabeth Doran.

The remainder of the NCT Season will be Ring of Fire April 29-May 8, 2022; On your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan August 9-14, 2022; and Sister Act October 11-16, 2022.

"We have adapted over the course of this pandemic and are incredibly proud to have been able to produce all three shows of our 2021-22 season thus far, including Songs for A New World, 9 to 5, and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill," said Producing Artistic Director, Eric Woodall. "We are excited to complete the second half of our season in 2022 and are grateful to our artists and audiences for adapting with us as we make changes to keep everyone safe and healthy."

If you have already purchased tickets, please hold on to them, as they will be valid for future dates. If you were considering purchasing tickets, stay tuned for updates to come and the announcement of our 2022-2033 Season.