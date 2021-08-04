North Carolina Theatre Announces Leading Ladies For 9 TO 5

North Carolina Theatre, the region's premiere nonprofit professional regional theatre, is excited to announce casting for 9 to 5, The Musical with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, directed by Eric Woodall. Performances will run from October 12- October 17 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

"We at NCT are 'pouring ourselves a cup of ambition' as we prepare to continue our successful return to the stage this season with this fantastic show!" said President and CEO, Elizabeth Doran. "I grew up loving Dolly Parton and 9 to 5 - Dolly's legendary positivity and moxie, the great song she wrote that has remained a women's anthem for decades, the fab movie filled with the sparkling energy of the late 70s, the big bold Broadway musical, and the message it all teaches that women, when working together, are powerful and can lead us all toward positive change. I am so thrilled to welcome these phenomenal performers to our stage for 9 to 5 - each have that fantastic Dolly magic and are a joy for audiences and an inspiration to us all!"

The leading ladies of North Carolina Theatre's Production of 9 to 5 will include Ashley Blanchet (Frozen, Beautiful, Annie, and Memphis on Broadway) as Judy, Lauren Kennedy (Spamalot, Les Misérables, Side Show, and Sunset Boulevard on Broadway) as Violet, and Ryah Nixon (9 TO 5: The Musical National Tour) as Doralee.

"Our dynamic trio of powerful women includes powerhouse performers from Broadway and the Triangle. Leading the pack is Raleigh's own Broadway star, Lauren Kennedy as the authoritatively witty "Violet." Returning to NCT is the incredible Ryah Nixon who brings her country twang and comedic flair to the Dolly-inspired character of "Doralee." And straight from playing "Elsa" in Frozen on Broadway, Ashley Blanchet rounds out the threesome as the eager and impressionable "Judy." I hit the jackpot with scoring these amazing women to bring this hysterical, 1980s farce to life! I can't wait for you to "punch-in your timecard" and join us at the office for some hilarity and fun!" said Eric Woodall, Producing Artistic Director

Based on the hilarious hit film, 9 to 5 is an outrageous, 1980s era revenge story of friendship and female empowerment. Three women, working at the mercy of their manipulative misogynist boss, live out their wildest workplace fantasy - giving the boss the boot. With a high-energy, huge-hearted score by the iconic Dolly Parton, 9 to 5 is about finally getting credit anda??getting even.

9 to 5 opens Tuesday, October 12 and runs through Sunday, October 17 in Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available now for subscribers. Single tickets will go on sale on August 9, 2021. Tickets available at www.nctheatre.com.