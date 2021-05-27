North Carolina Theatre Announces Full Cast And Creative Team For SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

North Carolina Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for Songs for a New World by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown, directed by Eric Woodall. Songs for a New World is North Carolina Theatre's first production since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a global hiatus on in-person gatherings in March of 2020.

Performances will run from July 27- August 1 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. North Carolina Theatre will also present a digital filming of Songs for a New World online from July 30-August 1, allowing audiences to view from the comfort of home. This will be North Carolina Theatre's inaugural full-length digital production. "NCT has safely prepared this fantastic production to be among the first to emerge and attend to, bring joy to, and help strengthen our community through live arts and entertainment. Together for the first time in over a year, we'll experience the power and catharsis of live theatrical performance at its very best," said President & CEO Elizabeth Doran. "With the highest level of new industry certification for cleanliness and ventilation and new measures for health and safety for all at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, we will welcome you back with a show that acknowledges our common humanity in the face of change, and does so with joy, wisdom, hope, and uplifting and stunningly beautiful music."

The cast of Songs for a New World will include Adam Jacobs (Aladdin, The Lion King, and Les Misérables on Broadway), Sydney Morton (Memphis, Evita, Motown, and American Psycho on Broadway), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway), and Christine Sherrill (Gypsy at NCT). North Carolina natives Melvin Gray, Jr. and Kate McMillan will be the male and female standbys.

Songs for a New World will feature choreography by Jose Rondon, Jr., scenic design by Becca Johnson, costume design by LeGrande Smith, lighting design by Samuel Rushen, sound design by Eric Alexander Collins, video design by Joshua Reaves, and Video and B-Roll Capture by Trés Bruce. Edward Robison will serve as the Music Director, Rick Hip-Flores as Associate Music Director & Pianist, Joyce Hawkins as the Hair/Makeup Supervisor, Corina Matos Aguilera, as the Properties & Covid Compliance Officer, Bill Yates, Jr. as the Technical Director, Alan Coats as the AEA Stage Manager, Katie Caudle as the AEA Assistant Stage Manager and Jesse Kapsha, Rehearsal Pianist & Overture Singer Accompanist.

"How to move forward? What is a new-normal? In this past year, we have all faced a world of uncertainty. We believe that opening our 2021-2022 season with this enchanting show of uplifting music, perfectly embodies our season's theme: Find your voice and chart your own path," said Producing Artistic Director, Eric Woodall. "The characters in this show use love and laughter to make some paramount life decisions, which helps them commence upon exciting new paths ahead."

Songs for a New World is a sung-through musical, filled with original Jazz, Blues, Gospel and Broadway-inspired songs connected by common theme: "The moment of decision." This show is about facing new circumstances and discovering how to navigate through evolving situations to create a new world.

This show is recommended for ages 13+ due to adult language.

Songs for a New World opens Tuesday, July 27 and runs through Sunday, August 1 in Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and online from Friday, July 30 - August 1, 2021. Tickets are available now for season subscribers. Single tickets and digital access will go on sale on June 8, 2021.

Songs for a New World is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Season subscriptions start at $232 for all six shows and are now available to purchase online and through the North Carolina Theatre Box Office. Single tickets and tickets to the digital production will go on sale on June 8, 2021. For more information, please visit nctheatre.com or call the North Carolina Theatre Box Office at (919) 831- 6941. Virtual Tickets will only be sold to local patrons and subscribers.