North Carolina Theatre Announces Casting of KINKY BOOTS

North Carolina Theatre, the region's premier nonprofit professional theatre, has announced casting for its February production of Kinky Boots, playing February 11-16, 2020 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. Eric Woodall is NC Theatre's producing artistic director, and Broadway performer Nathan Peck will direct and choreograph the production.

North Carolina Theatre is one of the first regional theatres in the country to produce Kinky Boots. Winner of 6 Tony Awards, a GRAMMY Award, and featuring 16 original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots is the huge-hearted, high-heeled hit that took Broadway by storm. Based on true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. With understanding and compassion, a struggling factory owner and a wildly fabulous entertainer join forces to create a great business and an even stronger friendship.

Leading the cast as Charlie, the son of Price & Son's shoe factory owner, is Graham Scott Fleming. This will be Fleming's fourth time starring in Kinky Boots, as he's graced stages in regional productions of the musical across the country for the past five years. Fleming's other credits include the Broadway revival of Miss Saigon, the national tour of Hair, and regional productions of My Very Own British Invasion, Aladdin, RENT, Smokey Joe's Café, and more. Hallmark Christmas fans may also know Fleming from the 2016 movie, Love You Like Christmas.

Joseph Anthony Byrd will star as Lola/Simon, the fabulous drag queen and performer who befriends Charlie. Byrd boasts previous Kinky Boots credits, as he starred in the original Broadway cast and the first national tour (Lola U/S). He previously performed in the Las Vegas production of Mamma Mia! and the national tour of The Lion King, in addition to numerous regional productions including Disney's The Little Mermaid, La Cage Aux Folles and more. Byrd was also seen on the hit HBO show, Boardwalk Empire.

Grace Stockdale will portray Nicola, Charlie's go-getter girlfriend. Her previous credits include the national tours of Waitress and Kinky Boots (Nicola), with other regional credits including Cabaret, Legally Blonde, and The Light in the Piazza. Playing Lauren, the beautiful and quirky Price & Son factory worker, is Sydni Beaudoin. She recently starred in the new musical Half Time at the Paper Mill Playhouse, with other previous credits including the original Broadway production of Mamma Mia! and regional productions of In the Heights and Hairspray. Beaudoin also starred in the 2004 movie 13 Going on 30.

Other featured roles include Nick Koesters (Mr. Price), a former Resident Company Member at Virginia's Barter Theatre; Patrick Clanton (Simon Sr.), who previously starred in School of Rock first national tour; Joe Coots (Don), who starred in the first national tour of Kinky Boots; John Scherer (George), with previous credits including Kinky Boots and Cinderella (MUNY); Lawson Walker (Young Charlie); and Michael Lassiter (Young Lola).

Portraying The Angels, the fierce drag performers who work at The Blue Angel Nightclub, are Ethan E. Baker, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, Tommy Martinez, David Merino, Robert Pendilla, and Jose Rondon Jr.

Rounding out the Kinky Boots cast are ensemble members Alex Hunt (Harry), Lydia Kinton (Milan Stage Manager), Patty Lohr (Pat), Connor Nielsen (Richard Bailey), Matty Reda (Hooch), Jason Daniel Sharp (Mutt), Blaire Thompson (Gemma), Carlita Victoria (Maggie), and Rebecca Mason Wygal (Trish).

Kinky Boots opens Tuesday, February 11 and runs through Sunday, February 16 in Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Visit nctheatre.com to purchase tickets or call (919) 831-6941. For groups of 10 or more, call (919) 831-6941 x6949. Winner of 6 Tony Awards, a GRAMMY Award, and featuring 16 original songs by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots is the huge-hearted, high-heeled hit that took Broadway by storm. Based on true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think! With understanding and compassion, a struggling factory owner and a wildly fabulous entertainer join forces to create a great business and an even stronger friendship. Don't miss the chance to dance along with us during this fearless, upbeat musical sensation - no matter your footwear!

Established in 1984, North Carolina Theatre is Raleigh's premier, non-profit professional regional theatre. With its successful formula of producing top quality musicals with top national performers and local talent, North Carolina Theatre has been instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Raleigh over the years. Through its conservatory, it has provided exceptional arts training to hundreds of local youth. By offering broad access to live theatre, while strengthening economic growth, the organization continues to fortify the cultural vitality of the region. North Carolina Theatre is funded in part by the City of Raleigh based on recommendations of the Raleigh Arts Commission.





