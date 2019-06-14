New Adaptation of ANTIGONE to Be Presented by Local Teens at Raleigh Little Theatre

Raleigh Little Theatre presents "Antigone," directed by Meredyth Pederson Cooper, from July 19-28 in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre. This version of Sopochles' famous drama was adapted by Don Taylor and produced at the National Theatre in London in 2012.

Antigone, defying her uncle Creon's decree that her brother should remain unburied, challenges the morality of man's law overruling the laws of the gods. The clash between her and Creon with its tragic consequences have inspired continual reinterpretation.

"It's not every day that you get to collaborate on a Greek tragedy with a group of teens. And what could be more exciting than getting to go back to the beginning of this art form we've all come to love? To dive into Greek theatre is to travel all the way back to the start of the tradition of theatre as we know it," says Cooper.

The Teens on Stage and Teens Backstage Conservatory is a program for 14-18 year olds who are dedicated to learning more about all aspects of the theatre craft, such as acting, voice, movement, stage management, scenic building, and theatre tech. The Teens on Stage and Teens Backstage Conservatory is a five week intensive, as the students attend classes and rehearsals that culminate in a complete production. The Teens on Stage and Teens Backstage program shows have been loved by the community for many years and will continue to produce quality performances. This program is funded in part by the City of Raleigh based on recommendations of the Raleigh Arts Commission.

After the Sunday matinee on July 21st, RLT will hold a talkback, where audience members can ask cast and crew members questions about the show to enhance and continue the theatre experience.

Raleigh Little Theatre's "Antigone" runs from July 19 - 28 in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching black-box theatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.raleighlittletheatre.org.

About Raleigh Little Theatre

Founded in 1936, Raleigh Little Theatre(RLT) is one of the oldest, continuously operating, community theatres in the United States. RLT offers entertainment, education, and community programs year-round, reaching 40,000 people. As a community theatre, RLT engages hundreds of volunteers, under the guidance of professional staff to achieve its mission and to bring quality live theatre to the Triangle area. Visit www.raleighlittletheatre.org for more information.





