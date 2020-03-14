NC Theatre Postpones MEMPHIS Due To COVID-19

North Carolina Theatre's production of MEMPHIS, scheduled for March 24-29, 2020 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh, will be postponed due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus). As most are likely aware, the Governor of North Carolina has asked residents to avoid large gatherings in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The company has released the following statement:

The postponement is necessary for the health and safety of our community, though it is heartbreaking for our artists who have been pouring themselves into this production. If you have already purchased tickets, please hold on to them, as they will be valid for future dates. If you were considering purchasing tickets, stay tuned for updates to come!

As you can imagine, rescheduling a large-scale professional production represents an enormous expense for our organization. We humbly ask you to consider making a donation to North Carolina Theatre to help us navigate the coming weeks, and we greatly appreciate your commitment to supporting the arts.

We thank you for supporting NC Theatre, and we hope to welcome you back to the theatre soon!





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You