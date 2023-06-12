Maizy Broderick Scarpa's ADULTS to play 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival This Month

WTFringe Lab will present ADULTS a play by Maizy Broderick Scarpa and directed by Giselle Durand, Natalie Payán, Paloma Sierra, and Yaizta JZ Marrero. The production will be presented as part of the 2023 National Women’s Theatre Festival at the North Carolina State University’s Frank Thompson Hall (2241 Dunn Ave, Raleigh, NC 27606) with performances on Saturday, June 24 at 10pm and Sunday, June 25 at 2:30pm. A streaming performance will be available on Saturday, July 1 at 11pm. Tickets $15 are available for advance purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2247714®id=61&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwomenstheatrefestival.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The performance will run approximately 45 minutes.

After the death of their mother, two sisters work through their grief by reconciling past experiences and reflecting on how their mother affected their lives. Originally written in English and partially translated into Spanish, the play is given a new bilingual interpretation with this production. Spanish Translations by Natalie Payán, Paloma Sierra, and Yaizta JZ Marrero. Co-directed by Giselle Durand, Natalie Payán, Paloma Sierra, and Yaizta JZ Marrero. Produced by Kira Elowyn Hirschfeld.

The cast will feature Angela Kasaban-Gonzalez as Maggie and Natalie Payán as Jo. The creative team will include Yaitza JZ Marrero Stage Managing and Costume Design, Natalie Payan Sound Design, Giselle Durand Set and Lighting Design, Paloma Sierra Graphic Design.

Playwright Maizy Broderick Scarpa

(she/they/any pronouns) is playwright, performer and educator whose work has been featured on stages across the United States, Sweden, and France. ADULTS was developed at Women's Shorts Celebration of Women Writers, and has since been heard at Arizona State University, Albany Civic Theatre, and throughout the state of Wyoming. Inspired by the belief that all humans are artists, Maizy founded Bloom Creativity, a hub for artistic exploration, playwriting classes, and creative wellness. Named a “Berkshire County Woman Change Maker” by the Berkshire Eagle & WAM Theatre’s Kristen Van Ginhoven, Maizy is a graduate of NYU/Tisch and a proud member of the Dramatist Guild. She may or may not be a little bit obsessed with children’s books.

The group producing this show is part of the WTFringe23 Lab Cohort. This Cohort is a virtual training program culminating with an in-person production. It is a professional bootcamp for theater makers where participants gain a deep and extensive amount of MFA-adjacent training in a short amount of time. It’s a radical infusion of directing/producing knowledge for those who wish to receive further training in theatre but who may not have the time, money, or access to pursue an MFA at this time. WTFringe Lab is a key component of National WTF’s mission to contribute to the pipeline of theatre artists working towards accessibility and parity in our industry.

National Women’s Theatre Festival

The mission of the National Women’s Theatre Festival is to create, produce, and promote extraordinary theatre by women and artists of all underrepresented genders with the ultimate goal of 100% parity in the US theatre industry. They gather artists from North Carolina and across the nation at their annual events, helping to create a pipeline of extraordinary talent that will revolutionize theatre as we know it. Since its founding in 2016, the National Women’s Theatre Festival (WTF) has produced 23 mainstage theatrical productions, 64 Fringe-style shows, and over 125 staged readings, and hosted over 250 workshops and panels. Their signature event is an annual summer festival of plays, workshops, and all things theatre. In 2023-2024 National WTF will mount its first mainstage season in three years, featuring 3 fully staged plays, performed in Raleigh, NC. WTF creates opportunities for underrepresented gender theatre makers to develop and practice skills in a supportive and creative environment, and to have their talents recognized. www.womenstheatrefestival.com