Legendary Drama Director Wendell Tabb Honored With Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award

Durham's historic Hillside High School celebrated legendary retired educator and drama director Wendell Tabb during the season opening night performance of Little Shop of Horrors to honor Tabb's induction into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for his outstanding service and contributions to the State of North Carolina. The annual fan festival Night Out with Hillside Drama was Friday, January 19, 2024 with a pre-show at 6:45 pm and Little Shop of Horrors started at 7:15 pm. According to the website, "The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award is presented to individuals who have a proven record of extraordinary service to the State of North Carolina and their community."

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award is the highest award bestowed by the Governor of North Carolina. The award was established in 1963. Notable recipients of the award include Billy Graham, Andy Griffith, Coretta Scott King, Maya Angelou, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, William Friday, Michael Jordan, Dale Earnhardt, James Worthy, Dean Smith, Mike Krzyzewski, William Barber II, Baba Chuck Davis among others.

Community members, family, friends, former students, colleagues, and supporters joined Hillside Drama Department, Hillside Performing Arts Department, and Hillside High School in recognizing Tabb for his 35 years of service to the City of Durham and the State of North Carolina. During his career, Tabb served as the drama director and teacher at Hillside High School in Durham, North Carolina. He is the Chair Emeritus of the award-winning Hillside Performing Arts Department. He is also the Artistic Director of Triangle Performance Ensemble and co-producer of Black Nativity Durham. He has directed over 100 plays and has received numerous awards for his work.

Wendell Tabb Bio

Wendell Tabb (Educator/Producer/Artistic Director) is a native of Louisburg, North Carolina. For the past 35 years, he served as Drama Director and taught theatre at Hillside High School in Durham, North Carolina. He is also the President and Artistic Director of Triangle Performance Ensemble (a community-based theatre company in Durham, North Carolina). He received his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Theatre Education and Master of Arts (MA) degree in Educational Administration from North Carolina Central University (NCCU).

As Drama Director, he directed over 100 plays such as IN THE HEIGHTS, WEST SIDE STORY, FAME, DREAMGIRLS, THE WIZ, MAMA I WANT TO SING, HAIRSPRAY, BUBBLING BROWN SUGAR, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, MUFARO'S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS, THE COLOR PURPLE, HALLELUJAH SWING

SCHOOL, FENCES, and THE BODYGUARD. In addition to plays, Mr. Tabb has directed drama workshops nationally and internationally in Havana, Cuba; Beijing, China; Sydney, Australia; Kenya, East Africa; London, England; Osaka, Japan; Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Gambia, West Africa; St. George's, Bermuda; Los Angeles, California; Santa Cruz, California; and Brooklyn, New York.

As an actor, Tabb has appeared on the NCCU stage as West in Two Trains Running, David in Tunnels, Charles in Heart to Heart: Ain't Your Life Worth Saving?, Lou Parker in Fascination Man, Seth in Joe Turner's Come and Gone, and Gabriel in Fences. In addition to his acting and directing roles, Tabb is a theatre consultant and producer. His producing credits include Black Nativity, Tambourines to Glory, Becca, CinderAH, and The Gospel at Colonus (featuring Alabama State University). He also produced Why Mosquitoes Buzz, the first cinematic production of Hillside High School's Drama Department

Most recently, Mr. Tabb created a play to address death by firearms and many social justice issues that warrant discussion and call for immediate action. During his research, he employed the opinions and voices of current and past students, community members and colleagues. The play production entitled State of Urgency became the answer to that call. This dramatic work is spoken by young people who will be the catalyst for change. It is described as a play of their time. The production has garnered national attention as it explores topics like racism, poverty, colorism, "no-snitching" codes, and gun violence; witnessing how these issues affect our communities.

Mr. Tabb has received numerous educational and civic awards including the 2018 WRAL Viewers Choice K-12 Educator of the Year Award, 2018 WRAL Salute To Champions Award, 2018 Durham Civil Rights Workers Martin Luther King, Jr. Award; 2017 Honorable Mention for the Tony Award for Excellence In Education, 2017 Congressional Recognition from Congressman G.K. Butterfield; 2016 NAACP Freedom Fund Lifetime Achievement Award, 2016 Sister Cities/Mayor's Award for "Promoting International Understanding"; 2014 North Carolina Central University Distinguished Alumnus Award in Theatre; 2012 City of Durham Key to the City Award, 2012 North Carolina Governor's Certificate of Appreciation Award, and 2012 Durham County Commissioner's Proclamation ("Proclaiming May 19th Wendell Tabb Day in Durham County").He is the recipient of the 2011 Triangle Tribune Father of the Year Award; 2008 Hillside High School National Alumni Service Award; 2006 James E. Shepard Sertoma Educator of the Year Award; 2005 Spirit of Hayti Legacy Keeper Award, 2005 Citizen of the Year Award, Durham Public Schools Teacher of the Year, Wal-Mart Teacher of the Year, the National Council of Negro Women Excellence in Teaching Award, ABC-WTVD Jefferson Educator of the Year Award, and the Franklin County Arts Council Black Living Legend Educator Award.

Tabb received the NC Regional Theatre Conference Excellence in Directing Award for eight consecutive years. He is a past recipient of the C.C. Lipscomb State Best Director Award. He has served as an Arts Administration Fellow for the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in Washington, D.C.

He regularly attends and participates in the Broadway Teachers Workshop in New York City, New York.

In February 2019, Durham Public Schools' Board of Education announced the renaming of Hillside High School's theater to John H. Gattis-Wendell Tabb Theater and naming its stage Wendell Tabb Stage.

Wendell Tabb is a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He is married to Duchess Tabb and they have one son.