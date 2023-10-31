KevOnStage And That Chick Angel Bring HERE'S THE THING Tour To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts In March

Tickets go on sale November 2 at 10am.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 4 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

KevOnStage And That Chick Angel Bring HERE'S THE THING Tour To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts In March

Join KevOnStage and That Chick Angel for a hilarious live version of their podcast in Raleigh at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on March 24, 2024. This isn't them sitting in stools and talking, this is an extravaganza. Yes. Extravaganza. Music. Comedy. Utter hilarity. This is a live comedy show with a little podcast. You'll enjoy yourself. Trust us.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 2 at 10am and are available at martinmariettacenter.com and the venue box office.

About Kevin Fredericks (aka KevOnStage)

Kevin Fredericks (aka KevOnStage) is an actor, stand-up comedian, entrepreneur, podcast developer/host, content creator, author, influencer, and filmmaker. As a prolific creator, his content has hundreds of millions of cumulative views across all platforms with strong engaged followings on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and more.

As an actor he's appeared on the HBO Max Series, A Black Lady Sketch show. Kevin was also the host of Will Smith's Dad's Just Don't Understand produced by Westbrook Media for Facebook Watch. Kev can also be seen on Black Love, available on Amazon Prime.

As a stand-up, Kevin is a nationally touring comedian playing a mix of sold out comedy clubs and theaters consistently promoting his dates with hilarious and creative content. With the rare ability to be hilarious while also delivering clean comedy, Kevin is a favorite at colleges and for corporates as well. In 2020 he created the streaming stand up show “Keep Your Distance Comedy” which has sold over 100,000 virtual tickets to date.

As a producer he also self-produced his first stand-up special “Funny In Real Life” available on KevOnStage Studios, a streaming network Kevin founded to  both share his own content while giving a platform to the stars of tomorrow. In addition to producing his own content, Kev was a producer on Will Smith's Snapchat series Will From Home, and has written or produced for AwesomenessTV, Nickelodeon, All Def, and MTV. You can find more info on Kev at www.kevonstage.com

About Angel Laketa Moore

Angel Laketa Moore is an actress, host, influencer, and comedian. She most recently appeared on shows such as Netflix's Atypical, AJ & The Queen, Disney's Sydney to The Max & Saturdays, and CBS' United States of Al & B Positive. She currently is the host of 3 successful weekly podcasts Here's The Thing, Is This Going To Cause An Argument, and The Bald and The Beautiful. In 2021, she hosted a 37 city US national tour, Slightly Problematic, headlined by KevOnStage. She shares the hilarity of being a mom to 4 boys and wife to her quick-witted husband on social media as That Chick Angel to over 900K followers across various platforms. Angel is represented by Realm Talent and Framework Entertainment. Angel is a series regular on HBO A Black Lady Sketch Show season 4. She is also the lyricist and artist behind the viral song of the summer "One Margarita," which currently has over 13 million streams on Spotify.

About Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts is the premier location for cultural arts and entertainment in Raleigh. The center is comprised of four unique venues, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, Meymandi Concert Hall, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, and Kennedy Theatre. The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts hosts national tours and performers, and is also home to five resident companies; Carolina Ballet, NC Opera, NC Symphony, NC Theatre, and PineCone. Hosting over 600 events each year and welcoming over 400,000 guests, the Martin Marietta Center is a cultural focal point in downtown Raleigh.




RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

1
Max Chernin, Sean Allan Krill & More to Star in ELF THE MUSICAL at The North Carolina Photo
Max Chernin, Sean Allan Krill & More to Star in ELF THE MUSICAL at The North Carolina Theatre

Don't miss the Broadway studded cast of Elf: The Musical at the North Carolina Theatre. Follow Buddy's hilarious journey as he spreads Christmas cheer and helps New Yorkers remember the true meaning of Christmas. Get your tickets now!

2
Photos: First Look at Raleigh Little Theatres MISERY Photo
Photos: First Look at Raleigh Little Theatre's MISERY

Raleigh Little Theatre is presenting Misery by William Goldman, based on the acclaimed novel by Stephen King, in RLT’s intimate Gaddy-Goodwin Theatre. Get a first look at photos!

3
Experience the Thrills of Stephen Kings MISERY on Stage at Raleigh Little Theatre Photo
Experience the Thrills of Stephen King's MISERY on Stage at Raleigh Little Theatre

Experience the thrills of Stephen King's Misery on stage at RLT. Raleigh Little Theatre presents Misery by William Goldman, based on the acclaimed novel by Stephen King, in RLT's intimate Gaddy-Goodwin Theatre. The production runs October 20 - November 5 and is directed by Sean A. Brosnahan.

4
Review: MJ National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: MJ National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center

MJ is a jukebox/biographical musical that follows the life and career of singer Michael Jackson. Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, this show offers a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Exclusive: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
Mean Girls in Raleigh Mean Girls
Wilson Center (12/01-12/02)
Elf: The Musical in Raleigh Elf: The Musical
A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater (12/09-12/17)
Dinosaur World Live! in Raleigh Dinosaur World Live!
Wilson Center (4/13-3/13)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Raleigh Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Durham Performing Arts Center (11/24-11/26)
A Case for the Existence of God in Raleigh A Case for the Existence of God
Bulldog Ensemble Theater (11/09-11/19)
Our Town in Raleigh Our Town
NRCA Squire Theatre (11/02-11/04)
Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr in Raleigh Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr
Wilson Center (2/05-2/05)
North Carolina Symphony presents Debussy's La Mer in Raleigh North Carolina Symphony presents Debussy's La Mer
Wilson Center (1/11-1/11)
Elf-The Musical in Raleigh Elf-The Musical
The North Carolina Theatre (12/09-12/17)
North Carolina Symphony Holiday Pops in Raleigh North Carolina Symphony Holiday Pops
Wilson Center (12/03-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You