KevOnStage And That Chick Angel Bring HERE'S THE THING Tour To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts In March

Join KevOnStage and That Chick Angel for a hilarious live version of their podcast in Raleigh at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts on March 24, 2024. This isn't them sitting in stools and talking, this is an extravaganza. Yes. Extravaganza. Music. Comedy. Utter hilarity. This is a live comedy show with a little podcast. You'll enjoy yourself. Trust us.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 2 at 10am and are available at martinmariettacenter.com and the venue box office.

About Kevin Fredericks (aka KevOnStage)

Kevin Fredericks (aka KevOnStage) is an actor, stand-up comedian, entrepreneur, podcast developer/host, content creator, author, influencer, and filmmaker. As a prolific creator, his content has hundreds of millions of cumulative views across all platforms with strong engaged followings on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and more.

As an actor he's appeared on the HBO Max Series, A Black Lady Sketch show. Kevin was also the host of Will Smith's Dad's Just Don't Understand produced by Westbrook Media for Facebook Watch. Kev can also be seen on Black Love, available on Amazon Prime.

As a stand-up, Kevin is a nationally touring comedian playing a mix of sold out comedy clubs and theaters consistently promoting his dates with hilarious and creative content. With the rare ability to be hilarious while also delivering clean comedy, Kevin is a favorite at colleges and for corporates as well. In 2020 he created the streaming stand up show “Keep Your Distance Comedy” which has sold over 100,000 virtual tickets to date.

As a producer he also self-produced his first stand-up special “Funny In Real Life” available on KevOnStage Studios, a streaming network Kevin founded to both share his own content while giving a platform to the stars of tomorrow. In addition to producing his own content, Kev was a producer on Will Smith's Snapchat series Will From Home, and has written or produced for AwesomenessTV, Nickelodeon, All Def, and MTV. You can find more info on Kev at www.kevonstage.com

About Angel Laketa Moore

Angel Laketa Moore is an actress, host, influencer, and comedian. She most recently appeared on shows such as Netflix's Atypical, AJ & The Queen, Disney's Sydney to The Max & Saturdays, and CBS' United States of Al & B Positive. She currently is the host of 3 successful weekly podcasts Here's The Thing, Is This Going To Cause An Argument, and The Bald and The Beautiful. In 2021, she hosted a 37 city US national tour, Slightly Problematic, headlined by KevOnStage. She shares the hilarity of being a mom to 4 boys and wife to her quick-witted husband on social media as That Chick Angel to over 900K followers across various platforms. Angel is represented by Realm Talent and Framework Entertainment. Angel is a series regular on HBO A Black Lady Sketch Show season 4. She is also the lyricist and artist behind the viral song of the summer "One Margarita," which currently has over 13 million streams on Spotify.

About Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts is the premier location for cultural arts and entertainment in Raleigh. The center is comprised of four unique venues, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, Meymandi Concert Hall, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, and Kennedy Theatre. The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts hosts national tours and performers, and is also home to five resident companies; Carolina Ballet, NC Opera, NC Symphony, NC Theatre, and PineCone. Hosting over 600 events each year and welcoming over 400,000 guests, the Martin Marietta Center is a cultural focal point in downtown Raleigh.