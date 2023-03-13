Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Johnny Mathis Brings His VOICE OF ROMANCE Tour To DPAC, August 5

Mar. 13, 2023  

Legendary singer Johnny Mathis, celebrating 67 Years as a Recording Artist, comes to Durham, NC for his Voice of Romance Tour to perform his greatest hits & personal favorites at DPAC on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Come hear why Johnny will always be the Voice Of Romance

Best-known for his supremely popular hits like "Chances Are," "It's Not for Me to Say," and "Misty," Johnny Mathis has recorded more than 80 albums, 6 Christmas albums, and has sold millions of records, worldwide. During his extensive career, he has had three songs inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, achieved 50 hits on Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart, and ranks as the all-time #6 album artist in the history of Billboard's pop album charts.

Johnny has received 5 GRAMMY nominations, and in 2003, was given the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award. His 1958 album, "Johnny's Greatest Hits," started the music industry tradition of "Greatest Hits" albums, which is noted in the GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS for a nearly 10 year run on the BILLBOARD Top Albums Chart. And he still tours & records new musical collaborations with other artists and solo projects to this day.

Johnny continues to be Columbia Records longest signed recording artist, and to fans worldwide The Voice Of Romance!

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10:00 AM:

  • Online at DPACnc.com
  • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,
    123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC
  • Ticketmaster.com



