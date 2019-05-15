JUNK Comes to Theatre Raleigh

Theatre Raleigh presents the next show in its 2019 Summer Series, Junk by Ayad Akhtar. Inspired by the real junk bond kings of the 1980's, this riveting show offers an inside look at how money became the only thing that mattered.

Robert Merkin, resident genius of the upstart investment firm Sacker Lowell is on the cover of Time Magazine. Hailed as "America's Alchemist", his proclamation that "debt is an asset" propelled him to reshape the world. What Merkin sets in motion pits lawyers against journalists and magnates against workers in a financial civil war like no other.

I love this play because it addresses the topic of finance and the fundamentals behind capitalism in a way that doesn't alienate, but instead inspires a debate that still rings true today, if not more than in the 1980's. Ayad Akhtar has given us an opportunity to investigate the true distinction between reckless greed and respectable ambition and I look forward to the responses that come. - Charlie Brady, Director

All performances are at the Kennedy Theatre in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets are available as part of the 2019 Summer Series Subscription. Subscriptions include one ticket to each show of the 2019 Summer Series and are $155 for Adults and $145 for Senior/Student/Military. Single tickets are $35 for adults and $32.50 for Senior/Student/Military.

Tickets available from our box office by calling 919.832.9997. or by visiting www.theatreraleigh.com.

Kevin Walsh - Jade Arnold

Thomas Everson - Jeffrey Blair Cornell*

Murray Lefkowitz - Larry Evans

Jacqueline Blount - Destiny Diamond*

Robert Merkin - Marc LeVasseur*

Corrigan Wiley/Union Rep/Curt - Rick Meadows

Maximillien Cizik - David McClutchey

Mark O'Hare - Sean McCracken

Leo Tresler - Kevin Otos*

Charlene Stewart/et al - Morgan Parpan

Israel Peterman - Noah Putterman*

Giuseppi Addesso - Derek Robinson

Raul Rivera - Jorge Sanchez-Diaz

Amy Merkin - Meredith Snow

Judy Chen - Luna Tieu

Boris Pronsky/et al - Daniel P. Wilson

Devon Atkins/et al - Liam Yates

Director - Charlie Brady

Scenic Design - Josh Smith

Lighting Design - Christina L. Munich

Sound Design - Eric Alexander Collins

Costume Design - Rachel McKay

Property Design - Tim Domack

Stage Manager - Allison Dellinger

*appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association





