JERSEY BOYS To Take The Stage At Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

"Jersey Boys," the Broadway jukebox musical sensation is coming to Theatre Alliance this Spring!

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, "Jersey Boys" follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history.

Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, "Jersey Boys" takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.

Audiences will see electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Dawn," and "My Eyes Adored You," which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

Jersey Boys will star Jake Messina as Bob Gaudio, John C Wilson as Tommy DeVito, Dave Wils as Nick Massey, and starring newcomer, Micah Cross, as Frankie Valli.

