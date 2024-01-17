Full Cast Set For North Carolina Opera's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE

North Carolina Opera (NCO) will present Gioachino Rossini's rom-com opera, THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, on Friday, February 2 and Sunday, February 4 in downtown Raleigh. The production is currently the fastest-selling opera in company history.

With razor-sharp humor and instantly recognizable melodies, THE BARBER OF SEVILLE is led by acclaimed opera director Francesca Zambello (Washington National Opera, Glimmerglass Festival), and conducted by Berlin's Jakob Lehmann. "We are delighted to have such a great team to reintroduce us to our friend Figaro!" says Eric Mitchko, NCO General Director.

MEET THE PERFORMERS

"BARBER is the funniest of all operatic comedies, and this is a wonderful cast of young singers for it," Mitchko states. The zany and in-demand barber Figaro will be performed by baritone Luke Sutliff. Luke recently took second prize in Operalia and is an alumnus of Houston Grand Opera Studio. David Walton takes on the role of the wealthy, lovesick Count Almaviva. The tenor performs this season with Toledo Opera, Annapolis Opera, Sarasota Opera, and Opera San Antonio.

As the object of his affection, award-winning mezzo-soprano Lisa Marie Rogali sings the role of Rosina, with bass-baritone Ben Brady as her guardian, Dr. Bartolo. Returning to the North Carolina Opera stage are South Africa's Musa Ngqungwana (SIEGFRIED) as Don Basilio, Lucia Bradford (PORGY AND BESS) as Berta, and Adam Dengler (FIDELIO, PAGLIACCI) as Fiorello.

FIGARO HERE, FIGARO THERE!

In Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, a quick-witted barber named Figaro tries to help a young woman escape an unwanted marriage and find true love. Naturally, nothing goes according to plan, and Figaro must think on his feet to save the day. Audiences will delight in a plot fraught with bribery, mischievous deception, and disguise all in the name of love.

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE is an opera buffa (comic opera) in two acts composed by Gioachino Rossini and based on playwright Pierre Beaumarchais's French comedy of the same name. It is considered to be one of the greatest masterpieces of comedy within music, and remains popular over two hundred years after it first debuted in Rome in 1816.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

There will be two performances of THE BARBER OF SEVILLE presented by North Carolina Opera at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium in the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh (2 E. South Street, Raleigh, NC 27601):

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7:30PM

Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 2:00PM

The performance will last approximately two hours and forty-five minutes with one intermission, and will be performed in Italian with English supertitles projected above the stage.

The Friday evening performance is NC Opera's 3rd annual HBCU Night at the Opera. Shaw University music instructor, Dr. Stephen Armstrong, will present a pre-opera talk prior to the Friday evening performance at 6:30PM. All ticket holders for the performance are welcome to attend the talk, which will take place in the lobby of Meymandi Concert Hall.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for both performances are available now. Tickets begin at $25 and can be purchased online through NCOpera.org or Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 919.792.3853, or in person at the NC Opera Box Office (612 Wade Ave., Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27605). College student tickets are available for $15 with student ID.

For accessible seating options or questions call 919.792.3853 or email boxoffice@ncopera.org.

Audio Description services by Arts Access will be available at the Friday, February 2nd performance.