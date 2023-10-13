Experience the Thrills of Stephen King's MISERY on Stage at Raleigh Little Theatre

Raleigh Little Theatre presents Misery by William Goldman, based on the acclaimed novel by Stephen King, in RLT's intimate Gaddy-Goodwin Theatre. The production runs October 20 - November 5 and is directed by Sean A. Brosnahan, making his Raleigh Little Theatre directorial debut.

“Working on Misery has been a bit of a dream come true for me,” said Brosnahan. “My mother had everything King published on her bookshelves, in first edition, and I started sneaking the books into my room to read in sixth grade, starting with The Dead Zone. Misery is particularly fascinating to me as the real horror here isn't something from science fiction or fantasy, but is rather deeply entrenched inside the human mind. Annie, Paul, and Buster could be any of us, and I hope that our production really resonates the reality of the humans within our telling of this story.”

In RLT's Misery, true life becomes stranger than fiction when an acclaimed romance novelist wakes up in the home of his “Number One Fan.” Rescued from a near-fatal wintery car crash, Paul Sheldon finds himself incapacitated in the secluded home of Annie Wilkes. When events take a nightmarish turn, the injured Paul realizes the unhinged Annie has no intention of letting him leave. This spine-tingling psychological thriller traps you in the room with Paul as he must outsmart Annie if he hopes to escape. Based on Stephen King's best-selling novel and from the screenwriter of the 1990 Academy Award-winning film adaptation, Misery's tense cat-and-mouse game will grip you until the very end.

The show runs approximately 100 minutes with no intermission. It is recommended for mature audiences and contains scenes of gore and graphic violence, including the use of fake blood, as well as live fire and smoke and the presence of firearms with simulated gunshots.

Misery is sponsored by North State Bank and in situ studio and is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. This program is funded in part by the City of Raleigh based on recommendations of the Raleigh Arts Commission. The production is supported by the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County, as well as the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Additional support comes from WALTER Magazine.

Misery runs from October 20 - November 5 in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. The Thursday, October 26, performance at 8 p.m. will feature audio description for those with visual disabilities. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday through Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m., Thursday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org.