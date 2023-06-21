EDDIE IZZARD – THE REMIX: THE FIRST 35 YEARS TOUR Comes To Martin Marietta Center, September 9

Eddie Izzard –The Remix is a chance for Eddie, inspired by her ever loyal audiences, to remix and reimagine her favorite bits from her entire career.  

By: Jun. 21, 2023

Eddie Izzard - The Remix: The First 35 Years will make a stop in Raleigh September 9th at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts. Promoted by Westbeth Entertainment, tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10:00 AM and are available at the venue box office and martinmariettacenter.com.

“In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories,” stated Eddie. “The ones I like the best will be in my 2023 live Remix Tour.“

Eddie's 35 years of sold-out comedy shows stretch from “The Ambassadors” in 1993 to “Wunderbar” in 2019.

Ever wonder what became of Darth Vader and Mr. Stevens or the monkey in the tree, did the pears ever ripen… and will God ever appear? It's a glorious chance to 'maybe' find out the answers or discover more questions to those Izzard conundrums. It's highly likely that no night will be exactly the same so as ever with Eddie, expect the unexpected. 

This show promises to be a beautiful, hilarious journey spanning a 35-year career of thought provoking, intelligent and surreal ideas. Who could resist?

The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts is the premier location for cultural arts and entertainment in Raleigh. The center is comprised of four unique venues, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, Meymandi Concert Hall, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, and Kennedy Theatre. The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts hosts national tours and performers, and is also home to five resident companies; Carolina Ballet, NC Opera, NC Symphony, NC Theatre, and PineCone. Hosting over 600 events each year and welcoming over 400,000 guests, the Martin Marietta Center is a cultural focal point in downtown Raleigh.




